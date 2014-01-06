Laundry Service Tech LLC Expedites Commercial Laundry Repairs

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- According to Good Housekeeping, the average family washes eight loads of laundry each week, for a total of more than 400 loads every year. Homes without a washer or dryer must make use of a commercial laundry service for this essential chore or share washer and dryer units with other households. "Due to the amount of laundry handled by washing machines and dryers in a commercial setting, businesses making use of this type of equipment need a reliable commercial laundry repair service and many choose to turn to Laundry Service Tech to handle these tasks," Ray, spokesperson for Laundry Service Tech LLC declares.



Customers find making use of the Laundry Service Tech commercial laundry equipment repair service is very easy, thanks to the online booking feature. "Double bookings become a thing of the past when the online service is used and customers see a real time view of the company's schedule, making it easy to find a time that works for both parties," Ray explains. "This is just one of the many reasons customers turn to Laundry Service Tech again and again, with the warranty offered being another."



Laundry Service Tech LLC handles bearing jobs and works on any commercial brand, using only original parts. Furthermore, the company rewinds any size washer or dryer motor along with water pumps, and all work is guaranteed for 30 days. "We guarantee all bearing jobs for a period of three years, however, water damage voids the warranty on electric parts, including motors, VFDs, sensors, and any type of electric component. Be sure to ask about our ten year warranty or 25,000 turns also to ensure you get the best deal possible," Ray continues.



Companies in the Union, Somerset, Hudson, Monmouth, Middlesex and Essex areas need look no further than Laundry Service Tech LLC for all their commercial laundry needs. "Professional engineer technicians troubleshoot equipment and replace damaged parts quickly and efficiently to ensure we have a company up and running again in the shortest time possible. We work on industrial and commercial washers and we install, support and troubleshoot CCI and ESD card systems. Don't hesitate to ask as we are more than happy to help with any laundry repair," Ray states.



About Laundry Service Tech LLC

Laundry Service Tech LLC services industrial and commercial washers and dryers from various manufacturers, including Maytag, Speed Queen and ADC, and employs professional engineer technicians trained to troubleshoot equipment and replace damaged parts quickly and efficiently. Fully stocked vehicles carry state of the art GPS and mobile computers connected to factory networks to ensure technicians have access to the latest manuals and diagrams. Laundry Service Tech LLC services apartment buildings, hospitals, correctional facilities, restaurants, industrial laundries, universities, nursing homes, hotels, and country clubs.