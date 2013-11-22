Launstein Wood Floors Launches Extended Line of Flooring for Greater Hardwood Variety

Mason, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Statistics from the home construction and remodeling sector indicate hardwood flooring currently accounts for more than 30 percent of the floor covering purchased in the United States with Red Oak being the most popular choice among homeowners by a margin of approximately 50 percent. Though hardwood presents an elegant aesthetic quality and high durability, many are growing discouraged with the variety of patterns available to them. In an effort to present homeowners with a greater number of options, Launstein Wood Floors has launched their newly extended line of hardwood flooring.



Don Launstein, President of Launstein Wood Floors, explained, "Plainsawn is the most widely used pattern today with uniform, parallel cuts. Though this is a beautiful and traditional choice of flooring, we go far beyond this classic option. Wide plank hardwood flooring is becoming increasingly popular for its unique look and the variety of textures we make available to our clients. As part of our Professional Series, wide plank flooring is known for its unrivaled Old World appearance; like all of our products, this options is given its characteristic look from wood cut specifically for manufacturing this type of flooring."



Industry trends are leading toward French Oak wood floors, which also fall into the wide plank category. Constructed from slowly growing trees, often more than 80 years old, French Oak flooring is considered unique due to boards being cut in the full width of the tree. In addition to providing the wide plank appearance, this type of wood displays a diversity of grain whether installed in a traditional arrangement or formed into impeccable parquet style patterns. Launstein also noted the ability to further customize such flooring with an array of stains and finishes.



Those who prefer a more rustic appeal may be interested in Launstein's selection of handscraped and distressed wood floors. Including Gold Rush Maple, Old School House Cherry, Mohican Walnut, and a number of other hues and types of wood, this type of flooring offers the beauty hardwood is acclaimed for with an added antique look. Slight dents and scuffs purposefully and strategically added to the wood give it the appearance of having been reclaimed from structures of the past.



Stated Launstein, "Other types of flooring, including the more recent vinyl alternatives, may claim to be more durable; however, no other material can surpass the warmth and endurance of real, natural wood. Along with our engineered tongue and groove and floating floors as well as our thick solid option, we also offer customized flooring to meet the needs and preferences of our clients. All our products are approved for use with radiant heating."



About Launstein Wood Floors

Founded in 1956, the company once known as Launstein Sawmills began with a single portable sawmill. Don Launstein, President, formed a partnership with his father, and the business became known as Launstein Hardwoods. Their flooring division was created in 1976; since that time, the company has evolved into a 27 acre complex on the outskirts of Mason Michigan and is now the leading manufacturer and distributor of 3/8" hardwood plank flooring in North America.