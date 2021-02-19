Laura Barone, Former Chief of Staff, Says Goodbye to Arbistar 2.0

Santa Cruz, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Laura Barone, former chief of staff, decided to end her duties at Arbistar 2.0.



Since her arrival in July 2019, Barone has carried out the company's personnel management and, previously, has developed skills in public relations and translation.



Laura Barone's path in Arbistar 2.0



Laura Barone has been linked to the business project for a year and a half, from July 2019 to the present.



"My professional experience, in Arbistar 2.0, has been positive". Said Laura



Barone acknowledges that, despite her past in banking, she has been formed on investment and online trading.



According to her: "I would not change this professional stage for anything. I have learned more than I imagined, both in the good moments and in the last more complicated ones".



Knowledge in crypto and Forex



With her time in the company, she improved her skills in Forex and crypto-assets' economic scenarios.



She has developed leadership skills and aptitudes in the cryptocurrency and Forex market and she recognizes that, with Arbistar 2.0, she has acquired important knowledge for her career.



Arbistar 2.0 team



Laura Barone says goodbye, proud of the team she has managed.



"The Arbistar 2.0 group of employees was fantastic. We all formed a family. The confidential environment was the key to making everyone work 100%". She said



The personnel director admits that the familiarity, which surrounded the online trading company, was positive for everyday life.



Thanks to Laura Barone



From Arbistar 2.0, we thank Laura Barone for her constant commitment to the company.



And, we wish her the best of luck in her professional and personal future.



For more information on the press release, visit our website. https://arbistar.com/contacts/



Media contact:

Sitio web: https://arbistar.com/

Nombre de la empresa: Arbistar 2.0

Avenida Antonio Domínguez, núm. 5. (Edificio Zentral Center), piso 5, oficina 7. Playa de las Américas, Arona. S/C de Tenerife. CP 38650 ESPAÑA