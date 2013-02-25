Mexican Superstar Laura Flores to Continue Being the Image for Primor

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- As part of an ongoing campaign, enterprise company Primor, a Creativa Interior brand (www.primor.com), is reinforcing their seven-year relationship with Mexican actress Laura Flores, as they continue to expand into the future with multiple points of distribution throughout the United States.



Flores has been featured in 14 seasons of the company’s bi-yearly catalog campaigns as well as numerous national Hispanic media campaigns. Having her as the image of Primor allows the company to project cultural relevancy as well as continue helping individuals become successful and financially independent.



As a result of their 7+ year relationship with Hispanic advertising/PR agency Power Media Group (www.powermediagroup.com), innovative strategies and proven effective marketing is what makes Primor a key player in tapping into the $1.3 trillion dollar Hispanic buying power in the U.S. Appealing to a technologically driven society, they are collaborating with PMG to launch their own mobile application.



According to a July 2012 study conducted by comScore Mobile Matrix, four out of five smartphone owners shop on their device. With a custom mobile app, Primor’s customers can receive members-only coupons, important notifications, have instant access to the company through one-touch calling, GPS, etc.



Primor’s products include bedding essentials, bath and kitchen, and curtains and blankets.



They provide sales-through-catalog for individuals seeking financial independence and are focused on benefiting the economy by creating business opportunities. Primor has helped thousands of Hispanic families in the last few years and, despite difficult economic times, these families were able to succeed and maintain financial independence. Primor was and is the best option for the unemployed.



Juan Carlos Lozano, Creativa Primor CEO said, "Our company’s integrity does not allow us to charge a membership fee. With no prior investment or work experience needed to work with Primor, sales representatives are offered educational trainings, over-the-phone trainings and on-site trainings.



An extension to Primor, Vittorio D’ Firenze is an enterprise company that offers the latest fashion trends in Italian shoes, handbags and wallets. They also offer a system of sales through catalogs for entrepreneurs who are interested in becoming VDF sales representatives in order to gain experience in the world of fashion and, in the process, attain success and financial stability. VDF products are made of the highest quality materials and are offered through VDF catalogs or online.



