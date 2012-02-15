Laura Krout of Millerstown, PA Partners With Clean Green Nation

Millerstown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Laura Krout, a green professional based in Millerstown, Pennsylvania.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Krout will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. Energy topics regarding sustainability and renewable power will be a focus of Krout’s blog and website. Key themes will revolve around accessible energy for homeowners, like Millerstown inexpensive solar and wind power in Millerstown PA.



“There have been huge leaps and bounds in the renewable energy industry over the past decade,” says Krout. “Homeowners and businesses alike are beginning to realize the great potential of renewable energy. I think this is an important factor to consider as we as a nation move towards a future of energy independence. With renewable energy on the rise and fossil fuels being slowly replaced, people need to become educated on personal sustainability: an idea that Clean Green endorses to the highest degree.”



Krout will also offer supplementary information to her audience to help residents and homeowners become eco friendly. Weatherization tips, utilizing renewable energy sources versus traditional and implementing green practices will all be covered in her blog.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"Growth is absolutely going to continue when we think about renewable energy,” says Krout. “The issue has reached levels of debate that have never existed until now and I think more people are beginning to understand that this is an important topic that requires a certain degree of attention and understanding. This in itself is pushing people to explore what they can do to become a part of the solution.”



Krout will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://laurak.cleangreennation.com.