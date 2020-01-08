Laura Villanueva Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Inspiring New Cookbook

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Laura Villanueva is an emerging American wellness and nutrition expert, and she has proudly announced the launch of her inspiring new cookbook. The title of this new cookbook by Laura is 'Refresh Recharge Refuel', and it contains 70 delicious and easy recipes made with nutrient-dense foods. Moreover, Laura has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and she is welcoming generous backing and support.



"The recipes featured in this book highlight the benefit of good fats, fresh veggies, nuts, legumes, and quality ingredients." Said Laura Villanueva, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. In addition to that, Laura also writes about nutrient-dense foods, creates healthy recipes, and teaches about wellness simplified. Moreover, she believes that everyone should have a healthy relationship with the food that they eat every day.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/lauravillanueva/refresh-recharge-refuel-cookbook and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book and the goal of this campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 500. Furthermore, Laura is offering this book as a reward for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Laura Villanueva

Laura Villanueva is an emerging American nutrition and wellness expert, and she is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Applied Nutrition. She truly has dedicated her life to inspire others to develop a healthy lifestyle that promotes kindness, healing, cultivating gratitude, and self-reflection. Her recently launched cookbook is titled Refresh Recharge Refuel Cookbook, and it is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter.



Contact

Contact Person: Laura Villanueva

Company: Laura Villanueva.com

Country: United States

Email: lg98jv11@gmail.com

Website: www.lauravillanueva.com