Lauren Shuster-Certified Personal Trainer Helps Clients Reach Government Guidelines

According to Canadian Physical Activity Guidelines, adults between the ages of 18 and 64 should spend a minimum of 150 minutes each week engaged in moderate- to vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity. This activity should take place in periods of ten minutes or more. Muscle and bone strengthening activities should be added to the workout routine at least twice each week also. Doing so leads to better strength, fitness and mental health. According to Lauren Shuster personal trainer, those who lack the motivation to achieve these goals will benefit from the services of a personal trainer.



"Following the guidelines, a person reduces his or her risk of heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis and many other health conditions," Ms. Shuster explains. "When one is not motivated though, reaching these goals may seem to be an impossible task. With Toronto Boot Camp classes, anyone can easily meet and exceed the recommended guidelines and have fun while doing so. If boot camp classes aren't what one is after, individual sessions are offered along with couple and small group personal training. It's all a matter of what one is looking for and comfortable with."



Ms. Shuster continues, "For older adults, traditional classes may be too strenuous due to existing health conditions. A personal trainer in Toronto modifies activities and exercises based on these conditions to ensure no harm is done. With exercise, many health problems will decrease or disappear completely, leaving the person feeling younger and healthier than he or she has in years." Engaging in moderate to vigorous activity also reduces the risk of high blood pressure, premature death, certain types of cancer and obesity.



One key to a successful workout routine is variety. "When using a personal trainer, clients will find that this is never an issue. If the trainer detects boredom setting in, the routine will be varied. Exercise can be fun," according to Ms. Shuster. "It's all a matter of finding a trainer who will work to provide the motivation and encouragement needed for the client to reach goals he or she has set."



"From Postural Assessment to Pre and Post Natal Fitness, there is a class for each client. All are designed using BOSU, the resistance band and stability ball to create a unique program. All help to improve strength, endurance, posture and overall health," Ms. Shuster says. "No matter what is needed, a program will be developed to help each client reach his or her goal."



About Lauren Shuster-Certified Personal Trainer

Lauren Shuster is a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Anthropology and Biology minor. Certified through Can-Fit-Por as both a certified personal trainer and certified fitness instructor, Ms. Shuster works with a wide variety of clients, ranging from pre/post natal clients to clients training for sporting events. Yoga and breathing exercises are incorporated into workouts to improve concentration, release tension and lower stress levels. Core muscles are strengthened to ensure a balanced physique and functional training is offered to assist in day-to-day movements. This overall approach provides clients with a body that works as nature intended.