Lauren Taylor Is Now Opening for Michael Bolton in San Diego for San Diego Summer Pops on August 9th & 10th

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- San Diego's singing sensation Lauren Taylor is opening for Michael Bolton in San Diego. At 14, Lauren Taylor has already played on some big stages. She opened for Wilson Phillips in San Diego Summer Pops in 2012, performed live on Fox News, Spaghettini, Anthology, Air and Space Museum, and is a regular at the House of Blues. Recently she has performed live on the Blake Aaron Show, and Stars of Tomorrow in Australia. Lauren will be performing her new song Carousel which is now out on ITUNES.



Lauren has given back to the community by volunteering a great deal with her family at the San Diego rescue mission. She also gives live performances for various charities including the upcoming Domestic Violence Conference in San Diego. She has written two songs for charities and strives to be a role model for young girls to respect and believe in themselves. If she becomes extremely successful, her dream is to set up a foundation that will help abused children get a second chance in life.



You can see Lauren perform live every month at San Diego Houe of Blues. Check her website for performance updates at www.LaurenTaylorSings.com You can find Lauren on Facebook, youtube, and Twitter at LaurenTaylorSD



http:www.laurentaylorsings.com



Carousel can be found on ITUNES here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/carousel-single/id598449800



Tickets for Michael Bolton can be purchased here: http://www.sandiegosymphony.org/calendar/view.aspx?id=3656



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnmfptc454o" href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnmfptc454o">You Tube Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnmfptc454o>