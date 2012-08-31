Laurence Kotlikoff Next Guest on Dennis Tubbergen's Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Everyone has to admit that politics play a huge role in this country’s economic picture. So financial advisor and radio host Dennis Tubbergen has politicians on his show along with his guest experts in the fields of economics and finance. Tubbergen’s next guest is Professor Laurence Kotlikoff, who earlier this year was running for president under a third-party platform.



Kotlikoff is a William Fairfield Warren Professor at Boson University and a Professor of Economics at Boston University.



Professsor Kotlikoff is also the author of 14 books and has served as a consultant to the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Harvard Institute for International Development and the Banks of Italy, Japan and England, to name a few. He has also provided expert testimony on numerous occasions to committees of Congress.



Dennis Tubbergen is outspoken about the state of our economy and the amount of debt in the U.S. and world and frequently writes about these issues in his online blog and his Moving Markets newsletter at www.moving-markets.com. You won’t want to miss the interview as Tubbergen questions Professor Kotlikoff about the presidential race and other current issues.



The interview will also be available soon as a podcast along with other recent interviews at www.everythingfinancialradio.com. To read more of Tubbergen’s opinions go to his blog at www.dennistubbergen.com.



Dennis Tubbergen and his Everything Financial Radio Show can be heard on Michigan’s WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM stations, part of the Clear Channel network. The Everything Financial Radio Show can also be heard on WTKG 1230 AM Tuesdays from 8 to 9 a.m. Broadcast times for WOOD 1300 AM and 106.9 FM are Sundays at 9 a.m.



Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices at 961 4 Mile Road N.W. in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of USA Wealth Management, LLC and has an online blog. His weekly talk show The Everything Financial Radio Show is syndicated on two Michigan metro stations.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.