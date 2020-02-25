Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The Global Lavender Essential Oil Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Lavender Essential Oil market are NOW Foods (United States), Enio Bonchev (Bulgaria), Alpha Aromatics (United States), Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd. (Australia), Young Living Essential Oils (United States), Ovvio Oils (United States), Alteya Group (United States), Fabulous Frannie (United States), Mystic Moments (United Kingdom) and Plant Therapy (United States).



Lavender essential oil is obtained from the extraction of the flowers of lavender. The lavender oil extraction process is very monotonous work and is distilled in the final stage. Different methods through which the essential oil is obtained include steam distillation, solvent extraction, and hydrodistillation. Lavender essential oil is the most versatile and expensive one as compared to the other essential oils. This product is popular in the food industry lavender oil is used for flavoring purposes, and in the cosmetic sector as it is used for the purpose of fragrance. It also finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry where it is used in the therapies. This has led to significant growth in the market in the forecast period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand due to Flavored Eminence and Fragrance

- Rising Inclination of Consumers Towards Naturally Produced Products



Market Trend

- Growing Demand in Beauty Care and Body Care Products Globally



Restraints

- Availability of the Alternative Essential Oils



Opportunities

- Increasing Applications in the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector

- Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Industry



Type (Lavandin, Lavender Highland, Lavender Stoechas, Lavender Spike, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Aromatherapy, Skin Care, Pharmaceutical, Others), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy and Drug Stores, Health and Beauty Stores, Online Retailing, Others)



Type (Lavandin, Lavender Highland, Lavender Stoechas, Lavender Spike, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Aromatherapy, Skin Care, Pharmaceutical, Others), Distribution Channel (Pharmacy and Drug Stores, Health and Beauty Stores, Online Retailing, Others)

The Global Lavender Essential Oil Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026.



