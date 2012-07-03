Law Advance Announces Lawsuit Funding for Settled or Pending Lawsuit

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Law Advance, one of the originators of the lawsuit cash advance industry, has announced Lawsuit Funding services for settled or pending lawsuits throughout the US. If you or someone you know is caught up in the course of a pending or settled lawsuit and are in need of money, Lawsuit Funding can be of great help. Litigations are consistently rising and the monetary obligations that it may bring are huge. In order to reduce the monetary burden on the plaintiff, Law Advance has come up with Lawsuit Funding for a pending or settled lawsuit.



Lawsuit Funding services are provided to bring down the monetary burdens on the plaintiff. Law Advance offers the plaintiff an advance on the pending lawsuit so that the plaintiff can get by without financial pressure. Best of all, as Law Funding is not a loan but an advance for settlement, if the case does not settle, the plaintiff owes nothing. In the past few years Lawsuit Funding has emerged as a fast growing financial product for personal injury plaintiffs. The Law Advance CEO stated, “We offer you an advance on your pending lawsuit so that you can get by financial pressure while you and your attorney work to settle your case. Best of all, since Lawsuit Funding is not a loan but an advance your settlements, if your case does not settle, you owe nothing.”



A new breed of venture capitalists has filled the gap by providing these much needed funds in a unique manner. Law Advance offers Lawsuit Funding as low as $500 to as high as $100000 at rates as low as 1% per month. Law Advance handles all types of cases, from medical malpractice to slip and fall; Jones acts cases to product liability; dog bites to auto accidents; they handle all types of personal injury cases. Lawsuit Funding from Law Advance offers financial help to plaintiffs when they need it the most. They provide the best Lawsuit Funding program tailored according to the specific needs of the plaintiff.



About Law Advance

Law Advance is one of the originators in the in lawsuit cash advance industry. The founders have been in lawsuit funding, legal finance, and credit business for close to twenty five years. They have some of the best legal minds around to individually underwrite each pre-settlement cases to determine the best possible rate available to clients.