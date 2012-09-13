Law BR Launches to Help Baton Rouge Find the Right Legal Counsel

Baton Rouge, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Emergency situations can spark wide-ranging reactions in people they touch, but stress is a common response to accidents, injuries or personal loss. This stress can be doubled when victims have to try and muster an appropriate legal response. Law BR is a new website set up by Baton Rouge Lawyers Walters,Papillion,Thomas,Cullens,LLC to provide the people of Baton Rouge with a steady hand and experienced voice during challenging events.



The site is easy to navigate and makes use of welcoming high quality imagery of the company and staff, in line with their practice values of developing personal relationships with their clients. Information can be found on the WPTC attorneys, their practice areas, and the latest news for the firm.



There’s an extensive array of frequently asked questions (FAQs), providing answers designed to cut through the fear of the unknown faced by many individuals at the start of a legal process. The site gives a full list of the areas of legal expertise served by the firm, as well as a company history of landmark cases and verdicts won by WPTC Law firm. Extensive resources are provided and broken down in pertinent categories, offering contact information to allow users to take the next step in their legal journey.



The firm prioritizes giving back to the community and participates in extensive community work. Information about their education, volunteering, sponsorship and fundraising is collected on their site under Firm News.



“One of the big benefits of hiring an attorney is that a large part of the stress and responsibility a client feels is transferred to the firm,” a spokesman explained, “a large proportion of our time is spent listening to our clients, assessing their situation, and giving them practical advice on the nature of their claim and what action they can take, whether making a claim or defending against a suit. Our toughness and empathy is a winning combination for clients.”



About Law BR

