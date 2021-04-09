New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The global Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market is forecast to reach USD 4.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in awareness regarding the safety and well-being of enforcement and military personnel is expected to drive the market demand. Protective clothing provides resistance against flames, chemicals, cuts, and biological hazards to the personnel working in military, fire service, ambulance, and police.



The Law Enforcement Personnel are accountable for the maintenance of the internal law and order of a country. An increase in the awareness about serving the country, especially in the youth, is expected to lead to a rise in the number of recruits in law enforcement and military services. Due to the advanced nature of crimes, there is also an increase in the number of field agents that are operating. This is expected to lead to an increase in the Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market.



An increase in the number of ongoing wars in many countries, such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine, Iran, South Sudan, and Syria, is expected to increase the number of recruitments in the military. This will impact the market positively by leading to an increased demand for the product. The presence of internal substitutes for the product is likely to hamper the demand for the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Wool is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to its properties, such as its ability to blend with other fibers and exhibit higher durability, comfort, protection, and maintenance. Wool is generally blended with high-performance fibers to improve its inherent properties.

In terms of feature, the Chemical Resistant segment occupied 14.6% of the market share in 2019. These are used as a shield to isolate individuals from biological, physical, and chemical hazards that they may face during hazardous material operations. These are used by personnel working in rescue operations and fire services.

In terms of application, the ambulance/EMT segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing healthcare sector, which now employs a higher number of personnel. Also, the increasing complexities of various diseases compel the personnel to wear protective clothing.

Middle East and Africa occupied 4.9% of the market share in 2019. This is primarily due to countries such as Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Saudi Arabia, which are at war for a long time. Saudi Arabia is one of the leading military organizations in the world. It is currently engaged in a war with Houthi rebels in Yemen that are backed by Iran. The country has also witnessed a large number of terrorist attacks in several regions recently. This leads to an increased demand for the product from the region.

In the U.S. and China, increased military spending is driving the market. Different uniform specifications for various defense departments, based on the surrounding environment and weather, drive the market's innovations. Personnel stationed in desert areas wear highly breathable, lightweight clothing, whereas those stationed in snowy areas wear snowy camouflage trousers with a water-repellent finish. These variations drive market demand.

Key participants include Pacific Safety Products, Inc. (PSP), Kejo Limited Company, Hellweg International, Craig International Ballistics, 3M, BAE Systems, Safariland, LLC, Kermel, Lenzing AG, and Ballistic Body Armour, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market on the basis of Material, Application, Feature, and region:



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Kermel

FR Cotton

FR Rayon

Wool

Polyester

Modacrylic

Viscose

Cotton Fibers

Nylon

Aramid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Police

Fire Service

Ambulance/EMT

Military

Others



Feature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical Resistant

Mechanical Resistant

Radiation Resistant

Thermal Resistant



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Law Enforcement and Military Clothing market and its competitive landscape.



