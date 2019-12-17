Law Enforcement Software Market Guided to Gain $18.13 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- The report "Law Enforcement Software Market by Component, Solution (Computer-Aided Dispatch, Case Management, and Incident Response), Service (Implementation, Consulting, and Training and Support), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" indicates that during the forecast period, it is predicted that the global law enforcement software market size will grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, from USD 11.6 billion in 2018 to USD 18.1 billion in 2023. Some of the factors that drive the growth of the law enforcement software industry are growing attention on community-oriented policing and the increasing use of social media for law & order purposes.



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The solutions sector is predicted to take the lead in the global law enforcement software market forecast period



Law enforcement programs assist agencies in identifying, preventing, responding, and preparing for criminal occurrences. In the case of crime analysis, law enforcement solutions aid organizations in managing vital data such as criminal history and documentation. Through such cutting edge technology, information is readily available to the law enforcement workforce.



Law enforcement programs also help to advance the operational efficiency of police agencies by computerizing investigation procedures and reducing data entry tasks by automating workflow. Officials of the law are given the facility to upload relevant criminal information and to work with other divisions or organizations by exchanging said information online.



Surveillance cameras and location tracking devices are an integral part of the current law enforcement software solution. Law enforcers work with various safety applications and advanced systems. These devices help law agencies handle and record criminal activities and emergencies based on footage and evidence that is captured.



On-premises solutions sector is expected to have the largest growth during the projection period in the law enforcement software market



The on-premise sector provides solutions that come with an initial license fee and a service contract. Only a limited number of financially secure organizations opt for on-premises type solutions. Due to their access to sufficient capital and stable infrastructure, large organizations generally gravitate towards on-premises deployment type.



Furthermore, larger organizations also have the option to make use of in-house IT divisions for the running of such programs. On-premises type solutions are also instrumental in safeguarding enterprises' classified information and provide instantaneous access to relevant files.



North America law enforcement software market estimated to have the largest growth during the projection period



Concerning regional revenue, estimates indicate that North America, in the coming period, will be the leading supplier to the law enforcement software business. North America is one of the first countries to adopt and play host to various initiatives for security enhancement. An increasing focus on public safety has led many agencies in North America to enforce various law enforcement solutions.



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Some of the major dealers in the law enforcement software market are Accenture (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (USA), Oracle (US), IBM (USA), CyberTech (India), Esri (USA), Nuance Communications (USA), Axon (USA), Palantir Technologies (USA), DFLABS (Italy), Wynyard Group (USA), eFORCE Software (USA), PTS Solutions (USA), CODY Systems (USA), ARMS (USA), Column Technologies (USA), Omnigo Software (USA), Numerica Corporation (USA), Cyrun (USA), Diverse Computing (USA), BlueLine Grid (USA) and CAPERS (USA).



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