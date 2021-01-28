New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Law Enforcement Software Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Law Enforcement Software Market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



The Law enforcement software is utilized by many law enforcement establishments to produce data details to enhance public safety and reduce the number of crimes. This software provides high safety and better efficiency. The global market for law enforcement software is expected to reach USD 22.08 million by 2026 from USD 11.12 billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 8.9% during the foreseen period.



The Key players in the Law Enforcement Software Market include: IBM, CyberTech , Nuance Communications, ARMS, PTS Solutions, CODY Systems, Cyrun, Incident Response Technologies, Numerica Corporation, Diverse Computing, Alert Public Safety Solutions, CAPERS , BlueLine Grid., Motorola Solutions, Oracle, Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, AccessData, Axon, ESRI, Palantir Technologies, Accenture, Wynyard Group, Abbott Informatics, Omnigo Software, Column Technologies, DFLABS



Market Drivers:



The increase in usage of electronic devices such as mobiles and laptops and the advanced cloud-based technologies, and the emergence of IoT are some significant factors promoting the market growth. The rising demand for mobile-based law enforcement software for efficient criminal investigations is another factor fueling the market for law enforcement software. Additionally, the increasing concerns regarding public safety are boosting the market growth.



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD)

Record Management

Case Management

Jail Management

Incident Response

Digital Policing



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Implementation

Consulting

Training and Support



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Public Security

Critical Infrastructure

Military

Security

Industrial & Commercial Facilities

Utilities



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

U.S.

Europe

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa



Radical Highlights of the Law Enforcement Software Market Report:



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Law Enforcement Software market with key statistical information to assist in the strategic decision-making process

Extensive analysis of key market players including company profiles and business overview, product portfolio, manufacturing capacity, market reach and size, financial standings, global position, and other key elements

An extensive 8-year forecast of the Law Enforcement Software market with insights into growth prospects and opportunities

Strategic recommendations to new entrants and key players about the barriers of Law Enforcement Software industry

Detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Radical insights into the competitive landscape of the industry

Comprehensive study of key market growth drivers and restraints along with threats, opportunities, barriers, and futuristic growth outlook

Detailed market segmentation analysis for a better understanding of the overall Law Enforcement Software industry



