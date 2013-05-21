Law Firm in Louisville Area Randy Ratliff Settles Case of Teenage Boy vs. Pit Bull Owner out of Court

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- When a 16-year-old was viciously attacked by a pit bull last year, the family and boy turned to law firm Louisville attorney Randy Ratliff for help. Ratliff recently announced the case was settled for $325,000 without ever having to file suit.



Due to the nature of the incident, Ratliff and his firm pursued a settlement out of court to protect the privacy of their client. The 16-year-old boy was bit in the groin by a pit bull that was chained up in a public location. Ratliff understood that privacy was an essential factor in seeking compensation for the boy and his family.



This recent case is an example of how Louisville accident lawyer, Randy Ratliff emphasizes compassion in his law practice. In Ratliff’s youth his father experienced a work place accident and the resulting pain of his hero. So, Ratliff set his sights on becoming an accident attorney. “That’s why I became a lawyer and that’s why I represent the rights of individuals: To balance the scales. To fix what can be fixed. To help what can be helped,” he said.



The law firm of Randy Ratliff is licensed to practice law in Kentucky and Tennessee. Their services include auto accidents, medical malpractice, drunk driving accidents, slip and fall accidents and more. The firm has experience and success handling emotionally charged cases involving the elderly such as nursing home mistreatment and wrongful death and the overmedicating of dementia patients.



Ratliff knows the trauma and upheaval that comes to individuals and families who experience personal injury and accidents. His website he is ready to answer questions such as “What will you do about your job? Who will take care of your loved ones? How will you be able to afford treatment? Where will you get the help you need to continue living a fulfilling life?”



More About Randy Ratliff, PLLC

Randy Ratliff is a licensed attorney in Kentucky and Tennessee, and has been practicing law since 2000. His firm Randy Ratliff, PLLC specializes in accident, personal injury and malpractice cases. Randy served as the director of the Kentucky Lawyer Assistance Program from January 2008 until January 2011. He received his law degree (J.D.) from the University of Kentucky in 2000, and his M.A. from the Patterson School of Diplomacy and International Commerce in 1998. Randy is a 1994 graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky. For more information visit http://www.randyratliff.com.