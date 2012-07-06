Law Firm Offers Attorney in Philadelphia to Provide Affordable Estate Planning

L & M Law, LLC provides attorneys in Philadelphia who can handle trusts and estates law by taking out the uncertainty of estate planning.
Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- L & M Law, LLC provides attorneys in Philadelphia who can handle trusts and estates law by taking out the uncertainty of estate planning. The attorneys of estate planning in Philadelphia work with their clients directly to offer the most cost-effective and customized strategies. L & M attorneys will not only assess any tax ramifications associated with death but will come up with a comprehensive estate plan to address these possible concerns.
The attorneys at L & M Law use a variety of estate planning tools such as wills, revocable trusts, irrevocable trusts, disclaimers, dynasty trusts, supplemental needs trusts, life insurance planning and powers of attorney, so the client has an all inclusive estate plan that deals with any tax concerns prior to death.
The estate planning attorneys manage the administration of estates from beginning to end. This includes “probate,” which is the process of opening the estate with the appropriate authority, by complying with the state law filings. The estate planning law firms in Philadelphia also comply with notice requirements, negotiate with creditors to settle debts, file the necessary inheritance tax returns, and prepare the essential files.
L & M estate attorneys service matters in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In Camden their estate attorneys take the mystery out of these legal processes and represent the trustee in the administration of the trust from beginning to end, or anywhere in between. The estate attorneys in Camden practice in courts that handle matters related to wills and trusts. The L & M Law Firm spokesperson stated, “We believe that each client is unique and deserves to be treated as such. Our attorneys of estate planning in Philadelphia are passionate about what we do and take tremendous pride in providing affordable and personalized legal services to our clients.”
