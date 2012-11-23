Law Firm Specializes in Wrongful Death and Secondary Personal Injury

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Once an insurance company hears you have filed a claim, sirens begin to ring. In Utah, personal injury and wrongful death attorney Peter Summerill knows all too well the sounds of those sirens.



“Too often we get cases of people who feel bullied, harassed and confused over what the insurance company is telling them. The insurance company merely wants you to go away,” said Summerill.



PERSONAL INJURY



Calling an attorney for a personal injury claim is a serious decision. Insurance companies have many attorneys on staff to ward off potential claims from those who are not aware of the law and their rights.



If you are injured, you need an attorney who understands personal injury law in Utah. Hasenyager & Summerill handle cases personally on a case by case basis. We do not farm you and your case to paralegals or to lawyer farms.



“We frequently get calls from people who want to change attorneys. They saw a commercial on TV for a personal injury attorney in Utah and called without doing extensive research. Now, their case is in jeopardy because they did not think things through completely,” Summerill said.



Competent attorneys have experience in trial, mediation and arbitration. Insurance companies undermine cases with inexperienced attorneys, and this can be detrimental to client’s cases.



“Attorneys without prior trial work rarely get a full settlement value at mediation or arbitration. Insurance company attorneys know they will not go the distance. We will,” Summerill continued.



WRONGFUL DEATH



Utah’s constitution protects individuals against insurance companies who seek to dismiss claims of wrongful death. Utah wrongful death lawyers Hasenyager & Summerill champion families and their heirs of wrongful death suits.



“We represent families for the loss of love, society and companionship associated with a death in cases of wrongful death. Damages run a full gambit from loss of benefits, wages, consortium and household services,” said Summerill.



Mistakes with a wrongful death claim can be costly, so Hasenyager & Summerill offers a free brochure to help families make crucial decisions. Knowing your rights about legal strategies and courses of action is paramount in successful litigation.



Choosing an attorney is an important decision. Know your facts before making a call and be sure to research your decision as well. The more information you have as you prepare to fight insurance companies, the better chance you will have to protect yourself and the heirs of the wrongful death or personal injury.



For additional information on wrongful death and personal injury in Utah, visit http://www.attorneysummerill.com/



