Law Firm Website Explains Pradaxa Drug's Dangerous Side Effects and Claim Options

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The relatively new prescription blood thinner Pradaxa is showing that dangerous and even fatal risks to patients outweigh the initial benefits that created a surge in its popularity for those at risk of blood clots. The Danziger and De Llano’s website http://www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/pradaxa-lawsuit/ discusses these severe risks at length.



“Pradaxa was the highest source of Adverse Drug Event reports to the FDA in 2011. No other drug even came close. It is clear that taking Pradaxa can be a severe risk to patient health,” according to www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/pradaxa-lawsuit/.



Pradaxa, also known as Dabigatran was released to the American public in October 2010. The prescription Pradaxa is approved to prevent blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation not caused by heart valve disease and at least one other risk factor for stroke. However, users of Pradaxa have experienced serious health problems including uncontrollable bleeding.



Pradaxa was developed as an alternative to the blood thinner Warfarin. Warfarin (also known as Coumadin) has been used to prevent blood clots in patients at a higher risk for stroke since 1954. Pradaxa’s benefits versus Warfarin include fewer interactions with common foods and medicines as well as fewer blood tests. At first these benefits made the drug seem more convenient. Unfortunately, the change from Warfarin to Pradaxa has proved lethal for some patients.



Attorneys at Law, Danziger and De Llano are deeply involved in helping their clients with lawsuits against the drug Pradaxa and its health risks and loss of life repercussions. “There is no cure for Pradaxa patients who bleed uncontrollably. Doctors are powerless to help: nobody knows how to neutralize Pradaxa, and over 500 Pradaxa patients have bled to death as a result,” according to their website post http://dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/pradaxa-lawsuit/



The website goes on to inform readers that there is a consensus between patients and doctors that the maker of Pradaxa, Boehringer Ingelheim, was negligent in its failure to release Pradaxa with an antidote. Over 100 Pradaxa lawsuits have already been filed by patients who experienced serious adverse effects from Pradaxa. Danziger and De Llano are experienced at dealing with the Pradaxa cases and have set out to on their website, dandell.com, to inform their clients on the medical and legal ramifications associated with this drug.



About Danziger and De Llano

Danziger & De Llano is committed to representation of individuals and businesses that have been seriously injured by wrongful conduct. Their attorneys are experienced in a variety of injury and wrongful conduct legal issues such as negligence, product liability, defective drug cases and intellectual property litigation. They are currently working on the lawsuit against Pradaxa. For more information, visit, http://www.dandell.com/dangerous-drugs/pradaxa-lawsuit/