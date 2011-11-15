Law Firms in the US: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Above the law: Firms will cut costs and change business models to boost demand
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- Hit hard by the financial crisis and the dismal economy, many major firms will look to international expansion, M&A activity, outsourcing and contract work to supplement revenue or boost profitability. Despite an increase in demand, clients will be hesitant to spend for overpriced services; instead, they will increasingly demand alternative-pricing plans to bring the cost of service further in line with the value it provides.
This industry comprises offices of legal practitioners, known as lawyers or attorneys, which are primarily engaged in the practice of law. Establishments in the Law Firms industry provide expertise on a range of areas or in specific areas of law, such as criminal, corporate, family and estate, patent, real estate or tax.
Full Report Details at
- http://www.fastmr.com/prod/236358_law_firms_in_the_us.aspx
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Report Table of Contents:
Industry Definition
Main Activities
Similar Industries
Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
Executive Summary
Key External Drivers
Current Performance
Industry Outlook
Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
Supply Chain
Products & Services
Demand Determinants
Major Markets
International Trade
Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Share Concentration
Key Success Factors
Cost Structure Benchmarks
Basis of Competition
Barriers to Entry
Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
Capital Intensity
Technology & Systems
Revenue Volatility
Regulation & Policy
Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
Industry Data
Annual Change
Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
View more research from IBISWorld at http://www.fastmr.com/catalog/publishers.aspx?pubid=1007
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. We represent the world's top research publishers and analysts and provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available.
For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.