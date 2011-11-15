Law Firms in the US: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- Hit hard by the financial crisis and the dismal economy, many major firms will look to international expansion, M&A activity, outsourcing and contract work to supplement revenue or boost profitability. Despite an increase in demand, clients will be hesitant to spend for overpriced services; instead, they will increasingly demand alternative-pricing plans to bring the cost of service further in line with the value it provides.



This industry comprises offices of legal practitioners, known as lawyers or attorneys, which are primarily engaged in the practice of law. Establishments in the Law Firms industry provide expertise on a range of areas or in specific areas of law, such as criminal, corporate, family and estate, patent, real estate or tax.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Report Table of Contents:



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources



INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle



PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization



MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance



KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios



JARGON & GLOSSARY



