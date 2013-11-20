Law of Attraction Expert John Assaraf to Appear on Live Google Hangout

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The event will feature ‘The Secret’ Star and Law of Attraction Expert, John Assaraf and will be broadcast live on Wednesday, November 13th at 10 a.m. PST. This is the final installment in Ledwell’s 4-part Google Hangout series, and will offer a special bonus for viewers. For one day only, Ledwell’s book ‘Never In Your Wildest Dreams,’ will be available for 99 cents. Also, if viewers purchase the hardcover copy on November 13th, they can email their amazon receipt to bookbonus@mindmovies.com and Mind Movies will send them over $391.00 in free bonus gifts and programs.



Google Hangout to discuss the ‘Law of Attraction.’



During the Hangout, Assaraf will explain the science behind the Law of Attraction and how, by understanding those concepts, individuals can consistently use the law to achieve new levels of success and prosperity. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to ask Assaraf and Ledwell questions and receive answers live.



Assaraf is a highly successful entrepreneur, best-selling author, brain researcher, and CEO of PraxisNow. He is a self-made multi-millionaire and has built successful companies in the fields of ‘real estate, brain research, consulting and Internet software.’



Assaraf has helped thousands of people from around the world to break past personal limitations and achieve a life of purpose and passion through his training programs, speeches and best-selling books.



Assaraf believes that the brain is not hardwired as once thought. Rather, he believes in neuroplasticity, which means that when presented with new ideas, thoughts, feelings and behaviors, the mind will be physically altered accordingly.



During the live Hangout, Assaraf explains that individuals can use the new age ideas of neuroplasticity to make the Law of Attraction successfully and consistently work in their lives. According to Assaraf, “The reason the Law of Attraction does not work for 99% of the people is because most people don’t understand the difference between setting goals, which is an imaginative and rational process, and achieving goals, which is mostly a habitual and emotional process. In order to really activate the Law of Attraction both logical and emotional parts of the brain need to be in coherence.”



Assaraf will offer strategies to achieve this level of coherence during the live event with Ledwell.



Assaraf’s “Law of Attraction” is part of a series of four Google Hangouts, hosted by Mind Movie’s, Natalie Ledwell, and featuring ‘The Secret’ stars Bob Doyle and Loral Langemeier as well as author and energy healing expert Jennifer McLean. This final event offers a special bonus for audience members. For one day only on November 13th, Ledwell’s book ‘Never In Your Wildest Dreams,’ will be available for 99 cents. Also, if viewers purchase the hardcover copy on November 13th, they can email their amazon receipt to bookbonus@mindmovies.com and Mind Movies will send them over $391.00 in free bonus gifts and programs.



For more information or to register for Ledwell’s event, visit: http://www.mindmovies.com/hangouts . Seats are limited.



About Natalie Ledwell

Natalie Ledwell is a Law of Attraction evangelist, who is fulfilling her mission to positively impact the lives of people every day. Ledwell and her partners co-founded Mind Movies, first launching the digital vision board creation tool Mind Movies and later, Mind Movies Matrix and other online courses and coaching programs. She is the author of the book “Never in Your Wildest Dreams”, which utilizes cutting edge multi-media functions to help readers bring the full power of the Law of Attraction into their lives.



About Mind Movies:



Founded in 2008, Mind Movie’s mission is to help empower people from all over the world to visualize their goals and manifest their greatest dreams and desires. Mind Movies has touched the lives of over 1.3 million people around the world and is headquartered in downtown San Diego, California.