Law of Attraction Website Provides People with Powerful Tools They Can Use to Improve Their Lives

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- In 2007, Paul Gunter and Andrew Shorten read the popular best seller “The Secret.” The book had such a profound influence on the two men, their businesses, and their lives that they were inspired to share their knowledge and experience with others. In 2012, Paul and Andrew founded their own website, TheLawOfAttraction.co.uk/, which offers people a variety of helpful and powerful tools and teachings that they can use to improve their lives.



Whether people want to find true love, achieve success in business, improve their health or earn more money, the free membership site thelawofattraction.co.uk is devoted to helping everybody achieve their goals and dreams. People who sign up for the free site will get instant access to no-cost visualization tools including a dream check and dream board.



As an article on the website explains, the law of attraction is the ability for people to attract whatever they desire into their lives. This law uses the power of the mind to translate whatever people are thinking and turn them into reality. By visualising positive things, the article notes, people can achieve them.



As Paul noted, although there is plenty of information in books and on the internet about topics like personal development, growth and affirmations, sometimes it’s just not enough or presented in a way that people can use.



“With all the so-called gurus and experts out there, people do not seem to learn or completely connect with the information that can turn their lives around for the better,” he said.



“Our aim is to make a difference in as many peoples’ lives as possible. As we have developed our presence in this niche, well known figures are taking notice of us and we are forming new relationships with them.”



In the relatively short time The Law of Attraction website has been up and running, it has already caught the attention of a wide group of people. Over the past six months, the site’s fan page on Facebook has gained over 50,000 “likes”, and every day, more and more people are posting their appreciation and gratitude about the website.



Anybody who would like to learn more about The Law of Attraction is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read through the in-depth and encouraging articles as well as sign up for a free membership.



