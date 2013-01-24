Law Office of John C. Prezas Announces Free Initial Consultations

Georgetown, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- The Law Office of John C. Prezas, which is a Williamson County Criminal and Juvenile defense law office, is happy to announce that it will be offering free initial consultations to those who think they may need a criminal or juvenile lawyer. These initial consultations can be valuable for determining how likely a favorable outcome might be.



Mr. Prezas and his law office have experience handling a wide variety of criminal defense and juvenile defense cases, ranging from DUI defense in Williamson County to drug crimes. As a Williamson County lawyer for many years, Prezas has developed a familiarity with the court system, judges, and prosecutors throughout the Round Rock, Georgetown, and Williamson County areas.



With the free initial consultation, clients will get a telephonic or in person meeting with a legal expert who can go through the particulars of their specific case. It is a free opportunity for clients to get a feel for the attorney who may or may not be handling their juvenile or criminal defense case, while also getting a feel for likely outcomes and the costs associated with the defense.



To learn more about what would be entailed in a free initial consultation, or to find out if the Law Office of John C. Prezas is ideal for the particulars of a certain juvenile defense case, please visit wilcocriminallawyer.com.



About the Law Office of John C. Prezas

A graduate of Harvard Law School, John C. Prezas spent time as a prosecutor in the Williamson County District Attorney’s office before switching to the side of the accused. His Williamson County Criminal and Juvenile Defense practice has quickly earned the reputation as one of the more successful ones in the area.