Law Office of Laura Mismas Announces New Website

Laura Mismas is a graduate of the University of California Davis, and Loyola Law School. Attorney Mismas has been practicing law in the State of California since 2011. Attorney Mismas has a special interest in helping clients with estate planning issues. Attorney Mismas is also well-versed in personal injury and real estate law. She is also a member of both the El Dorado County Bar Association and the Los Angeles County Bar Association. She has an impeccable record with a high client satisfaction rate.



Estate Planning



Laura Mismas is dedicated to helping clients in all stages of life handle their estate planning needs. Attorney Mismas can handle every aspect of an estate, from financial assets to personal wishes.



Personal Injury



The Law Office of Laura Mismas has extensive experience in assisting clients who have been injured. Financial compensation for missed work, medical bills and other issues can be recovered for clients.



Real Estate



Laura Mismas is an expert in real estate law and related issues. Attorney Mismas can handle the purchase, sale and transfer of any real property. She can also assist with any legal issues that may arise from these transactions or from the property itself.



The new website for the Law Office of Laura Mismas is a helpful resource for both potential and current clients. The website includes information on Attorney Mismas, her offerings as a licensed attorney and other news and information. Information on free initial consultations is also contained on the site. The site also includes contact information for the firm. The site is powered by Avvo Ignite and allows users the ability to connect and interact via social media and networking websites.



About the Law Office of Laura Mismas and contact information.



The Law Offices of Laura Mismas is located at 3045 Sacramento Street, #1283 in Placerville, California.



Attorney Laura Mismas and staff can be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



Contact them at:



Online http://www.lauramismaslaw.com/ or Phone (530) 617-1692.