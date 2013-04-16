Law Office of M. Ali Salimi Announces New Traffic Ticket Microsite

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- The Los Angeles Traffic Ticket and DUI Law Office of M. Ali Salimi has an exciting announcement for Southern California residents who have been given a traffic ticket. Attorney M. Ali Salimi is announcing the launch of the DSMSD website at http://www.dsmsd.com to serve people in the Orange County and Los Angeles area who have received traffic tickets or been charged with DUI.



Using his thorough educational background in traffic ticket and DUI law, along with his many associations, Attorney M. Ali Salimi wants to assist people who have received a traffic ticket in the Los Angeles area. The DSMSD website allows clients to hire the attorney they need who will fight for their rights to get their traffic ticket dismissed. The website allows people to find out more information about the types of DUI and traffic tickets they may receive and allow them to set up a free consultation with the attorney.



Practice Areas



The law office of M. Ali Salimi will give his clients free consultations regarding their tickets so they can be successfully fought in traffic court. His practice areas include traffic ticket and DUI charges brought against Southern California clients. The new website will give valuable and timely information regarding the reasons why police officers will give out these tickets, the process that is involved with fighting a ticket, and why legal representation is the best option clients should take when given a ticket.



Attorney Services



Attorney M. Ali Salimi understands how a traffic ticket can seriously affect a client’s driving record. For this reason and many others, the attorney has dedicated his life to helping people fight their tickets and get through the traffic court system so that they can return to a normal life again. He will evaluate each case personally to give the best options based on the reason why the client was given the ticket. By giving his clients the information they need regarding Southern California traffic and DUI laws, they can make the most informed decision about their situation. Then Mr. Salimi will give his years of law experience to represent the client as he will fight the ticket in a court of law until it becomes dismissed.



Contact M. Ali Salimi at his law office located at 9107 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 450 in Beverly Hills, California 90210.



People can call his law office 310-684-2841 or visit his website at http://www.dsmsd.com