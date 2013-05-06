Law Office of Matthew D. Scott Announces New Website

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Attorney Matthew D. Scott (MDS Law), an Elk Grove, California attorney who specializes in estate planning, Social Security disability and family law, announces the launch of his new website at http://www.matthewscottlaw.com/. The law firm provides legal services to clients in Elk Grove, Sacramento and neighboring communities in California.



The firm was started in 2011 by Attorney Scott after working for various law firms in the Elk Grove and Sacramento areas to build up his knowledge of family law, Social Security, worker’s compensation, and estate planning. Mr. Scott received his Juris Doctorate degree from the McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, California and has taken additional courses in settlement, negotiations, and mediation training. The attorney also provides services in Spanish, after studying the language for ten years, living in Mexico and working as a Spanish teacher. His practice concentrates in three major areas:



- Estate Planning: Following the firm’s motto of “The future is in your hands. Plan for it,” Attorney Scott provides estate planning services to help clients’ families save money in court costs and attorney fees. A well-executed estate plan can also minimize strife and expedite a quicker distribution of assets to heirs and family members. A free estate planning questionnaire is available to help start the decision-making process.



- Social Security Disability: Attorney Matthew D. Scott assists clients whose applications have been denied by the Social Security Administration and advocates for benefits under Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) coverage.



- Family Law: Legal services provided to assist Elk Grove families include pre-nuptial agreements, divorce counseling and representation, financial counseling, custody and support agreements, mediation services and minor children guardianship.



In his quest to develop a new website that is user-friendly and informational, Attorney Matthew D. Scott enlisted the services of Avvo Ignite, a cloud-based software that provides attorneys with the tools needed to efficiently present their services to potential clients and manage communication efforts. The website includes a blog with tips and information on legal issues and provides convenient links to Mr. Scott’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.



About the law office of Attorney Matthew D. Scott

The law office is located at 9245 Laguna Springs Drive, Suite 200 in Elk Grove, California. Further information may be obtained at www.matthewscottlaw.com, matt@matthewscottlaw.com or by calling 916-436-7589 for a complimentary consultation.