Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP Warning NJ Drivers About the Consequences of Allowing a Suspended or Intoxicated Driver Operate Their Vehicles

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The ability to drive affords people freedom and opportunity, from getting to work or school on time to running errands and traveling on weekends. However, these conveniences are felt and missed most keenly by people unable to drive due to suspended licenses or intoxication. The professional lawyers at the Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP provide legal representation for suspended drivers, drivers who were allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well as vehicle owners who allowed impaired drivers to operate their cars.



According to New Jersey law, driving is not a right, but a privilege. Once that privilege is revoked, the punished driver must adjust to a drastic change in lifestyle. Sometimes other drivers, including friends or family members, will allow a suspended driver to operate their vehicle in an emergency; however, both driving without a license and permitting a suspended driver to drive are serious offenses in the state of New Jersey and will be punished accordingly.



Since 2010, the Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP has represented clients facing DUI/DWI charges throughout Hamilton Township and Mercer County, NJ. Driving While Intoxicated charges are some of the most severe non-criminal charges in the state, and those charges are extended to the person who knowingly allows the intoxicated driver to operate his or her vehicle. Penalties for the driver and the enabling person can include costly fines, license suspensions for up to 10 years, potential jail time, and even the installation of an interlocking ignition device on the car.



The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP recognizes that license suspensions are incredibly inconvenient. Still, they urge drivers to follow the law and think twice before permitting someone with a suspended license or under the influence of alcohol or drugs to drive their vehicles. For more information on New Jersey traffic laws or to hire a defense lawyer for a DUI charge or suspension violation, visit https://zapicchilillerllp.com/, and contact Zapicchi & Liller LLP today.



