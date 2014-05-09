Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto Are Renowned as the Best DWI Law Firm in New Jersey

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto are renowned as the best DWI law office in New Jersey and they offer first- rate legal representation. They understand how important it is for clients to select the right attorney in order to maximize the chance for success in their cases. There are numerous law offices offering legal representation in the state, but what matters most is choosing the right attorney who can make a difference on behalf of their clients. It is also important to find the right attorney as soon as possible because the first court date is often scheduled quickly when one is charged with DWI/DUI in New Jersey.



Furthermore, the law offices of Bartholomew Baffuto can sometimes petition to reverse prior convictions in some cases but not in every case. Being charged with having no automobile liability insurance is one of the most serious charges in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Law and defending such charges requires robust legal representation. This law office has been successful in getting great results for their clients and is well-known as one of the best Motor Vehicle and DWI Law Offices in New Jersey.



Addressing their defense techniques and brilliant strategies, a spokesperson from the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto mentioned, “Results are more convincing to clients than talking about how well we fight for our clients. We cannot guarantee a successful outcome in any particular case, since each case is different. As a prospective client, however, you will clearly see that this law firm cares about clients and fights hard, skillfully, and patiently for them.”



About Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto are located in Wall, which is on the Jersey Shore, one of the most affluent areas in New Jersey. Over the years, the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto have provided top-level DWI/DUI/criminal defense representation in New Jersey. As a NJ Supreme Court level DWI defense attorney, this law office has gained a solid reputation throughout New Jersey. The law office works with an immigration attorney for international clients to protect their future life chances in the US.



For more information, please visit- http://www.duilawofficenewjersey.com.



Contact Details:

Bartholomew Baffuto, Esq.

1800 Route 34, Suite #401

Wall, NJ 07719

Phone: 732-282-1394