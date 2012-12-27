Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto Now Provides DUI Defense Legal Services in New Jersey

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto now defends clients charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in New Jersey. The DWI attorney at the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is known as the defense strategist among the seven defense attorneys in State of New Jersey v. Chun et al., the landmark DWI litigation in the Supreme Court of New Jersey. A number of scientific issues related to New Jersey’s Breath Alcohol Concentration instrument were argued and decided in this hearing. The DUI lawyer at Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto was the defense attorney that challenged mathematical flaws derived by the State’s statistician. The attorney cross-examined on the mathematical impossibility of the statistician’s estimation.



Defending a DWI charge requires a high level of scientific and technical knowledge. Not all attorneys are equipped with such knowledge. In addition to the complexity, DWI defenses are becoming more difficult due to political and social pressures. But the DWI lawyer at the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto fights for his clients aggressively and zealously. Once retained, the DUI attorney at Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is committed to defending his clients with the best defenses. The law firm has defended lawyers in New Jersey charged with DUI. Perhaps this is one reason the lawyer has been called “the Lawyer’s Lawyer”. The law firm maintains its main office in Wall Township, New Jersey.



About Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto are known as one of the few law firms in New Jersey that bring to bear scientific DWI defenses on behalf of their clients. The law office’s mission is to give the best DUI defense to their clients regardless of political and social pressures. DWI defense Attorney Baffuto is continually working with a specialized expert to develop cutting-edge defenses.



