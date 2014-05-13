Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto, Personified by the Leading Motor Vehicle and Criminal Defense Attorney in NJ, Effectively Defend People Accused of DWI/DUI Offenses

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto personified through representation by the leading Motor Vehicle and DUI/DWI quasi-criminal defence attorney in New Jersey is renowned for their successful performance defending DWI/DUI charges. The law firm is headed and owned by Mr. Baffuto, who is an acclaimed lawyer in New Jersey with tremendous experience and court skills.



Attorney Baffuto is well known for his commitment to his clients and passion to defend clients’ DUI/DWI charges. He approach cases with a ‘never give up’ attitude and, he does not plead his client guilty without a compelling legal reason. Furthermore, Bartholomew Baffuto, noted for his court skills in New Jersey’s DWI Defence scenario, mentioned, “I do not believe in pleading clients guilty quickly. I usually fight more than six months in my DWI cases. Unless there is a compelling reason, for instance, client’s exposure on criminal charges from a motor vehicle accident, I do not advise my clients to plead guilty. I fight to the fullest. I do not tell my clients to plead guilty unless there is a good strategic reason to do so.”



Being in the league of prominent and proficient DWI/DUI quasi-criminal defence lawyers in New Jersey, Attorney Baffuto’s usual strategy is to meticulously defend the case and the client’s rights with great patience. Not rushing to plead clietns guilty in court exhibits Attorney Baffuto’s true sincerity and strong passion to defend his clients regardless of political and social pressures.



About Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto are known as one of the few law firms in New Jersey that bring to bear scientific DWI defenses on behalf of their clients. The law office’s mission is to give the best DUI defense to their clients regardless of political and social pressures. DWI defense Attorney Baffuto continually works with specialized experts to develop cutting-edge defenses.



For more information, please visit http://www.duilawofficenewjersey.com/.