Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC Advising Clients on Employment Related Legal Issues in Los Angeles

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC is a reputable employment law firm in Los Angeles working on behalf of employees for resolution of a full range of employment related legal issues. They work with clients to determine the appropriate legal solutions that fit their requirements. Working on contingent fee basis, every client receives the deserved personal attention.



“We strongly value communication and take an individualized approach to each case,” commented a senior lawyer with the firm. He added, “Teamwork within the firm and with clients is essential to success. We educate clients on how the law applies to the specific facts of their case, explaining the available options. The objective is to minimize potential conflicts of interest.”



The law firm focuses on issues like Harassment, Employment Discrimination, Wrongful Termination, Retaliation, Whistleblowing, Public Policy Violations, Disability Discriminations and FMLA (The Family and Medical Leave Act). For attaining the best possible outcome, Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC focus on a clear understanding of the facts, communication and teamwork. The firm assists clients deal with a stressful period of life, achieving the vindication of rights they deserve as employees.



The lawyer's strategy is a key factor in the outcome of any case. As the lawyer said, “We look forward to discuss your case and determine how we can best assist you. If you feel the act of your employer has violated the law, or you have trouble finding an attorney, you can trust us to represent your interests. We do not work for employers, so you can rely on us for working for you as a tough litigator.”



It is virtually impossible for employees to understand their rights and remedies mandated by law without assistance of a knowledgeable counsel. Counted among the most prominent employment lawyers in Los Angeles, they can handle legal challenges regarding employment from in-house counseling to courtroom litigation.



About Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC

Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC offer advice and legal representation to employees, assisting them to understand whether the employment issues concerning them are validated by law. Employment situation strongly affects a person’s family and future plans, and confidential legal consultation provided by them assists employees in dealing with the situation. As a discrimination lawyer in Los Angeles CA, they assist employees deal with the discrimination of the lawyers.



Contact Information



Law Offices

Cummings & Franck, P.C.

1025 W. 190th Street, Suite 200

Gardena, CA, 90248

Tel: 310-295-2195

Fax: 310-295-2180

Email: lee@cummingsandfranck.com

Website: http://www.cummingsandfranck.com/