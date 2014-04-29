Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC Assisting Employees in California in Discrimination Cases

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Employees who have been victim of discrimination in California can seek legal assistance of Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC. A prestigious employment law firm in Los Angeles, they work to assist employees and get for them every possible relief mandated by law. Leveraging long experience, they offer aggressive and effective advocacy.



“Federal and state laws in America do not allow discrimination in hiring, promotion, termination and other aspects of employment on the basis of the employees’ race, gender, religion, national origin, disability, or age. If you have a question about employment discrimination or wrongful termination, you can discuss it with us,” commented a senior lawyer with the firm.



Termination in itself is not illegal as per The Fair Employment and Housing Act in California, that brings the onus on the employee to prove that the line of illegality was crossed. The state recognizes the doctrine of ‘at will’ employment meaning that an employee can quit any time they want, or a company can fire one if they do not require the person’s services. Neither party is required to provide a reason for doing that. The law regards employment discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation exceptions.



An employee can prove their case of employment discrimination and wrongful termination by the direct method or the direct method. The lawyer said, “An explicit comment made by the person who committed the discrimination would involve an admission, making the case easier. However, indirect method of proof is more common.”



In indirect method, an employee needs to prove that they are qualified for the promotion and are of a protected classification than people who were treated better. Second step is the company giving a reason for different treatment. The employee has to prove then that the reason provided by the company is a lie. As employment discrimination lawyers in Los Angeles, they work to get optimum relief for their clients, who are always employees.



About Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC

Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, PC holds specialization in pursuing employee discrimination claims. Such a process is complicated as procedural laws vary depending on where and when the claim is filed. A lawyer will help you with the filing deadlines specific to the claim. They study the case and help clients pursue any additional remedies. They have also earned fame as sexual harassment lawyer in Los Angeles.



Contact Information



Law Offices

Cummings & Franck, P.C.

1025 W. 190th Street, Suite 200

Gardena, CA, 90248

Tel: 310-295-2195

Fax: 310-295-2180

Email: lee@cummingsandfranck.com

Website: http://www.cummingsandfranck.com/