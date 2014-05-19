Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. Assisting Employees in California in Harassment Cases

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C., a leading law firm in California represents employees who have been harassed by their supervisors or co-workers. Employees can also file a civil suit for violations of Title VII or the Fair Employment and Housing Act. The experienced attorneys at the firm help employees who feel that they are working in a hostile work environment determine whether their workplace environment is liable for a civil suit or not.



One of the senior lawyers at the firm said, “If you are harassed at your workplace for reasons which include race, religion, creed, color or nationality, you can file a lawsuit against your employer. Employees who experience discrimination or harassment because of physical or mental disability, specific medical conditions, marital status, or for their sex and age are also eligible to approach the court. If the wrongful conduct is done by any of your supervisors, then your employer plus the wrongdoer are liable for the harassment. If the harassment is done by a co-worker, your employer will also be responsible if he didn't take any action even after having knowledge about the unlawful behavior.”



Yet another form of harassment case under the Fair Employment and Housing Act is the quid pro quo sexual harassment. Employees can file a sexual harassment case against their employers if anyone in the senior staff tries to make sexual advances towards their employees. The team of sexual harassment lawyers at Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. is experienced in handling all kinds of sexual harassment cases at workplaces and helping the employees know and exercise their rights.



“If you are experiencing any kind of sexual harassment at your office, whether from your employer or a co-worker you should contact the Law Offices of Cummings & Franck without any further delay. Even if you have had similar experiences in the past you should immediately contact a lawyer because there is a limited time to file a civil lawsuit. Exceeding which neither you nor your lawyer can do anything,” added the senior lawyer.



The team of professional lawyers at Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. have handled thousands of cases relating to sexual harassment in California. The attorneys at the firm have adequate knowledge about employment laws in Los Angeles to help employees determine whether the harassment they are suffering is subject to a civil law suit. Once this is determined, they fight for the rights of their clients and help them attain justice.



About Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C.

Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. was founded by Scott Cummings and Lee Franck to provide legal representation to employees who have been denied their rights at their workplace. The wrongful termination and discrimination attorneys Los Angeles have represented hundreds of employees in wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation and discrimination cases over the past 25 years and have been successful in providing results in the favor of their clients.



Contact Information

Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C.

1025 W. 190th Street, Suite 200

Gardena, CA, 90248

Tel: 310-295-2195

Fax: 310-295-2180

Email: lee@cummingsandfranck.com

Website: http://www.cummingsandfranck.com