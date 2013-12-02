Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. Offering Excellent FMLA Attorneys in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Employees can get all of their questions about the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) answered at the Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. The California-based firm is now providing the best and most experienced FMLA attorneys in Los Angeles to address questions, and represent employees who have been fired by their employers for unlawful reasons.



A spokesperson for the Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. explained the goal of the FMLA. He stated, “This act entitles eligible employees of covered employers to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons with continuation of group health insurance coverage under the same terms and conditions as if the employee had not taken leave.”



Although, many cases have uncovered employers not acting in accordance with the FMLA, and firing/terminating their employees for their legally protected medical or family care leaves. The Law Offices of Cummings and Franck focus especially on these cases, where the employees have illegally been denied their rights. The overall aim of the firm is to get justice and fair compensation to its clients.



They achieve this under the expert supervision of Scott Cummings and Lee Franck – both very renowned for their impeccable expertise in handling employee rights cases. Employees can simply initiate the consultation by calling them. In turn, the reputed attorneys can evaluate the case, to see if they can help.



Besides the FMLA, the firm is also represents employees who have been unlawfully terminated or harassed for a variety of illegal reasons. From disability discrimination lawyers, to hostile work environment lawyers, the firm offers what is sure to bring justice to its clients.



About Scott Cummings and Lee Franck

Scott Cummings and Lee Franck founded the Law Offices of Cummings & Franck, P.C. to provide excellent quality representation for employees who have been denied their rights. Too often, the rights of employees are bypassed in favor of big business. Scott Cummings and Lee Franck stand up for the rights of employees throughout Southern California.



For more information, please visit http://www.cummingsandfranck.com



Address: 1025 West 190th Street, Suite 200, Gardena, CA 90248 | Phone: (213) 995-6132; Fax: 310-295-2180