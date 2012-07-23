Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer Provides DUI Lawyer in Montgomery County

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Getting charged with DUI isn't a minor offense and the Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer provides DUI Lawyer services in Montgomery County. A traffic stop involving blood alcohol content of just .08% in Pennsylvania can result in serious fines and suspension of your driver's license. This DUI Lawyer in Montgomery County is familiar with motion filing, technical and procedural rules, regulations for witness questioning, requirements for evidence presentation and tenets of legal objection to successfully argue a case of DUI in PA.



The Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer has been helping people keep their driver's license after being charged with DUI in PA. Edwin L. Guyer is an expert DUI Lawyer in PA and can protect people's rights, and their futures. This DUI Lawyer in PA can help make sure you take full advantage of the legal protections available and answer any questions they have about fighting charges of DUI PA. They mainly concentrate on cases concerning DUI, Driver’s License Suspension and Revocations, Traffic Offenses and Underage Drinking.



Their DUI Lawyer in PA can help one clear the criminal records if any, through laws of Expungement in PA. Criminal record Expungement in PA includes fingerprints, photographs and arrest records, all of which can be erased by their lawyer. The spokesperson of Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer stated, “We handle cases in Montgomery, Bucks, Delaware & Chester Counties and our staff consists of paralegal and secretarial support with extensive experience in DUI PA and Driver’s License law. We can help to protect your driving privileges and future as well.”



Edwin L. Guyer, in private practice for over 30 years, is a former Assistant District Attorney and Public Defender. He is a founding member of The Pennsylvania Driver’s License Lawyers Association and is affiliated to many associations including American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Montgomery County Bar Association and many more. He works aggressively to help you get the best possible outcome, and has earned a reputation for making a positive difference for the clients and their families. To know more log on to http://www.paduilawyer.com