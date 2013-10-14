Law Offices of Eric A. Shore Continues to Fight for Disabled Clients, Despite the Government Shutdown

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Congress failed to reach an agreement on a budget for the fiscal year of 2014 forcing the government to shut down on October 1, 2013. As a result, many functions of the government stopped. Currently, among other inactive functions, national parks are closed, new small business loan applications are being ignored, and employers are no longer able to check the work and immigration status of employees. The Social Security Administration (SSA), which is responsible for issuing disability benefits, furloughed nearly 29% of its staff. Without thousands of its employees, the SSA is unable to perform its usual activities, and is only offering partial services at this time.



Thankfully, the SSA is still accepting new applications for disability benefits which the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore can help prepare. The Social Security Administration continues to assist with appeal requests, change of address requests, citizen verification, payment retrieval, and processing change in income of living arrangement notifications. However, at this time, the SSA does not have the staff to replace Medicare and social security cards, verify benefits, update earning records, or assist with hearing requests and scheduling. If already receive social security disability benefits, an individual will continue to receive checks in the mail. If a person is still in the process of applying for benefits, be aware that the Social Security Administration is not currently scheduling new hearings. However, this is only a temporary side effect of the government shutdown and will likely only result in some minor delays. Despite the Social Security Administration’s significant reduction in staff and services, the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore is proud to announce that they will continue to service disability claims for new and existing clients.



The Social Security Disability lawyers at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore understand that this information regarding the shutdown may be shocking. Despite the fact that the Social Security Administration is not fulfilling all of its duties right now, the disability attorneys at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore continue to work tirelessly for their clients. Their lawyers are collecting medical records and preparing clients files so that when the government reopens and hearings are scheduled, they are ready to win. In the coming days and weeks as the situation with the government shutdown progresses, the disability lawyers at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore will have more information for their clients.



In the meantime, if a person is unable to work because of a physical and/or mental disability, please contact the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore so that they may assist in obtaining Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income benefits. Their disability attorneys handle claims nationwide at every administrative level.



About the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore

The focus at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore is to help people obtain Social Security Disability and Social Security Income benefits. Their disability attorneys handle claims nationwide at every administrative level. Eric A. Shore and his law office will never charge a fee or until a client wins.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.1800cantwork.com/.