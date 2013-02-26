Law Offices of George E. Corson IV Announces New Website

Orange, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- The Law Offices of George E. Corson IV announce the launch of their new website at http://www.wcabdefense.com/ , powered by Avvo Ignite . The Orange County Workers' Compensation Defense Law Firm is located in Orange, California and serves clients throughout Southern California.



Workers Compensation Attorney



Attorney George E. Corson IV has practiced Workers’ Compensation Defense since 1992. Since 1998, he has been certified as a Workers’ Compensation Specialist by the State Bar of California.



He collaborates with adjusters and employers to ensure a quality work product and excellent turnaround time. Clients receive updates on pending claims on a regular basis. The Law Offices of George E. Corson IV concentrate their law practice on the following major areas:



- Workers' Compensation Defense

- Uninsured Employer Defense

- 132a Defense

- Defense of Alleged Employer Discrimination

- Serious and Willful Misconduct Claims



With client satisfaction being the highest priority, this law practice has optimized the legal process by working one on one with the adjuster and employer to achieve the timeliest results. Once a case has been reviewed, an evaluation report is sent to each client. It includes a summary of allegations, history of benefits, medical overview, and discussion of key issues including subrogation potential. Also provided are recommendations for claim resolution in the most timely and cost effective way.



Community Involvement



George Corson is an Adjunct Professor at Santa Ana College, teaching in the Paralegal Program. He also volunteers as a youth advocate with CASA Orange County. CASA is a nonprofit organization offering volunteer services that match advocates with youth in the OC Dependency Court System. CASA OC assists children removed from unsafe environments, while the Dependency Court evaluates reunification, foster care, or adoption as options.



Professional Involvement



- Approved DWC Arbitrator, Department of Industrial Relations, 2012

- Certified Specialist – Workers’ Compensation Law, State Bar of California, 1998

- Member, State Bar of California, Labor and Employment Law Section, 2011–present

- Member, State Bar of California, Solo and Small Firm Section, 2010–present

- Member, State Bar of California, Workers Compensation Section, 1992–present



Law Offices of Attorney George E. Corson IV – Contact Information



The Law Offices of George E. Corson IV are located at 2140 W. Chapman Ave. Suite 123 in Orange, CA 92868.



They can be reached weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Contact them at: http://www.wcabdefense.com/ or Phone (714) 516-8188