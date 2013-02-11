Law Offices of Lisa Douglas Urges All Metal on Metal Hip Implant Patients to Get a Blood Test for Metal Poisoning

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- There are an estimated 500,000 recipients of metal on metal hip implants in the United States. Due to metal being released into the blood stream and causing tissue damage as well as damage to organs and bones, all metal on metal hip implant recipients should get their blood tested for cobalt and chromium levels and call Law Offices of Lisa Douglas sat 501-798-0004 should they have any questions.



Johnson & Johnson faces approximately 10,000 lawsuits for its defective metal on metal hip replacement. One of the arguments in the pending lawsuits is that J&J knew of the defects in the hip replacements and the risk of metal poisoning from the cobalt and chromium metal debris, prior to selling the devices.



Specific metal on metal hip implant devices that are now subject to national litigation over the issue of a premature failure:



- DePuy Pinnacle Case Number U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas MDL No. 2244.



- DePuy ASR Case Number Ohio Southern Federal District Court Case Number MDL No. 2197AAJ.



- Stryker Rejuvenate Hip Implant Stem Failure. On July 6, 2012 Stryker issued a voluntary recall of its Rejuvenate and ABG II modular-neck stems in the United States.



- Biomet M2a Magnum Metal-on-Metal Hip Replacement U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. (Case No. 3:12-cv-3476) filed on July 2nd 2012.



- Zimmer Durom Cup Product Liability MDL NO. 2158.



- Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Conserve Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation MDL No. 2329.



Additional problems associated with metal on metal hip implants are caused the by cobalt and/or chromium ions. Cobalt and Chromium are metal debris produced when the metal parts rub together. These microscopic metals can cause the tissues to become irritated and inflamed resulting in destruction of tissue and bone in the hip joint, causing damage and long-term disability for some metal on metal hip implant recipients.



These microscopic metals can also enter the bloodstream and circulate throughout the body, causing damage to the heart, brain, and other vital organs. Currently, there is no consensus about how much metal in the bloodstream is harmful. The FDA has indicated that it does not have enough data to conclusively identify a dangerous blood-ion level.



