Law Offices of Morgan Adams Announce New Website for the Chicago Area

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Chicagoland Attorney Morgan Adams announces the launch of a new firm website at http://www.chicagotrucklawyers.com/. Geared towards trucking accidents in the Chicago, Illinois area, the website is powered by Avvo Ignite. Accidents with large vehicles often require the services of a truck accident lawyer as they are more likely to cause serious injuries and fatalities due to their size and weight. Those injured in trucking accidents need experienced lawyers to insure they are compensated fully for all injuries, losses and damages.



The Illinois truck accident attorneys at the Law Offices of Morgan Adams have decades of combined experience. Attorney Morgan Adams has recovered record amounts on behalf of clients who were injured in accidents involving tractor trailers, buses, and delivery trucks. Attorney Ken Levinson is a Chicago area native who was selected as one of only 100 trial lawyers from Illinois to be included in The American Trial Lawyers Association.



The law firm works with other nationally recognized lawyers and world class experts to assist clients who have been the victims of:



- Tractor trailer accidents: Nearly 10 percent of all accidents involve a truck or large vehicle. A truck that is fully loaded can weigh over 40 tons, leading to serious injuries and possible death.

- Garbage truck accidents: Garbage truck accidents are some of the most tragic trucking accidents since they frequently involve pedestrians, bicyclists, cars, or motorcycles.

- Delivery truck accidents: Delivery trucks, small box trucks, and large pick-up trucks are considered commercial motor vehicles whose operators need specialized skills to safely drive the truck and prevent accidents.

- Bus and school bus accidents: Bus and school bus accidents can have serious consequences because they are large, fast moving objects made of steel and other heavy materials that carry many passengers.



Because he wanted a website that would be accessible and informational Attorney Morgan Adams worked with Avvo Ignite, a cloud-based software that provides attorneys with the tools needed to efficiently present their services to and manage client communications. The website includes recommended actions for those involved in trucking accidents and a blog, and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook and LinkedIn.



About the Law Offices of Morgan Adams

Attorney Morgan Adams is located at 221 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 2119 in Chicago, Illinois. Further information may be obtained at http://www.chicagotrucklawyers.com/ or 877-695-0844.