Law Offices of Morgan Adams Announce New Website for the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- San Francisco Trucking Accident and Injury Law Firm, the Law Offices of Morgan Adams, is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at http://www.sanfranciscotruckaccidents.com/. The Bay Area law firm is located in San Francisco, and serves many cities throughout the State of California.



Attorney Morgan Adams is a professional attorney who has a passion for assisting clients who have been injured in an accident. Attorney Adams puts a special emphasis on trucking accidents. Attorney Adams is also an advocate in the trucking litigation area. Attorney Adams also aims to educate clients, fellow legal professionals and others on trucking accidents and other issues surrounding this area of law. He serves as a member of several professional organizations and has been selected as a Mid-South SuperLawyer for many years running.



National Truck Accident Attorneys.



The Law Offices of Morgan Adams has three locations across the country. The California office is located in San Francisco, California. The Law Offices of Morgan Adams serves clients who have been injured in trucking accidents. The firm assists clients in receiving compensation from the trucking company involved, and the truck's insurance carrier. While some of these claims can be settled out of court, this is not advisable, as the insurance company aims to settle for as little as possible. The Law Offices of Morgan Adams ensures that clients receive all of the compensation that they are entitled to. This includes, but is not limited to, compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.



The new website for the Law Offices of Morgan Adams is user-friendly and offers details about the members of the firm and practice areas. The website includes a blog with up-to-date information and relevant news. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About the Law Offices of Morgan Adams and how to contact them.

The Law Offices of Morgan Adams is located at 55 Francisco Street, Suite 403, San Francisco, CA 94133.



The staff may be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



Contact them at:

http://www.sanfranciscotruckaccidents.com or Phone (866) 699-6412