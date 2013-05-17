Law Offices of Morgan Adams Announce New Website with National Coverage

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- United States trucking accident injury law firm, the Law Offices of Morgan Adams is pleased to announce the launch of a new website for the firm, that provides national coverage. The Law Offices of Morgan Adams has offices in Chicago, Chattanooga and San Francisco, and serves clients nationwide throughout the United States.



Attorney Morgan Adams is an experienced attorney who has a passion for helping clients who have been injured due to an accident. Attorney Adams holds many professional memberships and awards. Attorney Adams is a past Chair of the American Association for Justice's Trucking Litigation Group and was the first recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award awarded by the organization. Attorney Adams is a Life and Board of Governors Member of the Tennessee Association for Justice. He has also chaired the Tennessee Truck Litigation Seminars for almost a decade. Attorney Adams has been selected as a Mid-South SuperLawyer for many years in a row.



National Truck Accident Attorneys.



The Law Offices of Morgan Adams has three locations to conveniently serve current and potential clients. The firm helps clients receive justice through the courts, and receive the funds that they are entitled to as a result of their injuries. The firm focuses on injuries sustained by clients through trucking accidents. The Law Offices of Morgan Adams has helped many clients recover millions of dollars owed to them as a result of accidents and accident-related injuries.



The new website for the Law Offices of Morgan Adams is user-friendly and offers details about the members of the firm and practice areas. The website includes a blog with up-to-date information and relevant news. The website is powered by Avvo Ignite and offers connectivity to social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



The Law Offices of Morgan Adams has three convenient locations to serve you.



In Tennessee, you may visit 1419 Market Street, in Chattanooga, TN 37402. The Chicago office is located at 221 North LaSalle Street, Suite 2119, Chicago, IL 60601. And finally, the California office is located at 55 Francisco Street, Suite 403, San Francisco, CA 94133



They can be reached Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at other times to accommodate a client’s schedule.



http://www.nationaltruckaccidentattorneys.com or Phone (877) 701-8423