Fast Market Research recommends "Lawful Interception Market [Components (Mediation, IAP, Decoders, Interfaces), Technologies (VoIP, NGN, Email, SMS, MMS, Telephony), by Interface (GSM, GPRS, UMTS, LTE, PSTN, DSL, Cable, WLAN)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- With the technologically enhanced, diverse and versatile range of communication channels today, the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and other security agencies are facing momentous challenges for combating terrorism and criminal activities around the world. Lawful Interception (LI) is the surveillance method for such electronic communication services with the consent of legal authority. For co-operating against growing terrorism and threats, most of the countries are now adopting it and have already conceded laws for the same. It helps to ease and improves the investigation process for collecting evidences and better inspection. Though it is a legally approved interception to the information related to particular person or group of people, still LI solution providers have major concern for the accuracy, privacy, and illegal access of the information such as access by any employee of the Service Providers (SPs).
The global Lawful Interception Market report provides an insight on the key market players, challenges, drivers, and future scopes in the market. Major players such as Cisco, Siemens, Utimaco, Verint, Aqsacom, SS8, ZTE, and others are profiled in the report. The report also focuses on global adoption trends and future growth potential across different geographies in the market.
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Markets Covered
Lawful Interception Market report segments the overall market on the basis of components, communication technology, networking technology, and geographical regions.
On the Basis of Components:
The market is segmented into: management servers, mediation device, Intercept Access Points (IAPs), decoders, and Handover Interfaces (HIs).
The market is segmented into: Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Next-Generation Network (NGN), Electronic Mail (Email), Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), and telephony.
On the Basis of Networking Technology:
The market is segmented into: Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Cable, Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX).
On the Basis of Geographical Regions:
Geographical regions are classified into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LA).
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