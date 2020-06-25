Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Projections 2025 : Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., the Toro Company, Kubota Corporation, Makita Corporation

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- An upsurge in residential and commercial construction projects across developing nations is likely to drive the global lawn and garden equipment market size through the forthcoming time period. Several economies are currently undergoing considerable lifestyle changes and witnessing a rise in disposable income levels, which is a major factor augmenting market size. Lawn and garden equipment are also widely used across public properties such as sports fields and parks, offering the market immense growth opportunities. The industry would also witness significant growth owing to increasing product adoption across developed economies.



In addition, with the widespread availability of advanced battery technology, the industry is witnessing a tremendous shift towards equipment that run on cleaner fuel sources. The extensive benefits offered by electric lawn tools including cost-efficiency, less noise, eco-friendliness, and easy operation are further promoting this widescale consumer shift, providing a positive growth trajectory to the market.The global lawn and garden equipment industry is likely to exceed a valuation of $45 billion by 2025.



Below is a brief overview of the top trends influencing the global lawn and garden equipment market growth:



Growing popularity of golf across the globe



The golf courses are slated to become significant growth facilitators for the industry due to the in increasing popularity of golf across the world. As the game is becoming more popular, more and more golf courses are being constructed world over. The segment accounted for about one-fourth of the overall revenues in 2018 and is expected to foresee considerable growth owing to its growing popularity.



Currently, there are over 38,500 golf courses globally, as per data published by the National Golf Foundation. In addition, many nations are building new golf facilities in a move to increase participation and bring in more revenues. Citing an instance, in 2018, Turkmenistan established Ashgabat Golf Club to mark its entry into golfing countries. With golf courses requiring frequent and heavy maintenance, this trend is set in bring in tremendous growth to the industry.



Increasing urbanization in the Asia Pacific



Geographically, APAC lawn and garden equipment market is anticipated to observe substantial growth due to increasing housing activity and improving economic outlook that is resulting in urbanization. Furthermore, the region is currently witnessing a trend where more number of playgrounds and golf courses are being built, which is likely to create ample product demand.



Additionally, APAC is set to play host for various upcoming sporting events, including the 2020 Olympics, which would be held in Japan, and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, that would be held in China. These upcoming events have further augmented the demand for the equipment as the respective governments look to aesthetically improve the hosting stadiums for the intended guests and spectators. Based on these factors, the APAC lawn and garden equipment market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forthcoming timeframe.



Heavy product adoption in the sprinklers and hoses segment



The sprinklers and hoses segment is anticipated to outline a favorable growth graph for the industry due to their increasing installations in different facilities to facilitate efficient and effective water distribution across the area. Owners of various facilities are actively installing these equipment and tools to reduce the use of water for outdoor purposes.



As per the U.S. EPA, approximately 30% of day-to-day water consumption across U.S. is specifically devoted for use in outdoor settings. With several regions across the country experiencing severe droughts, the call for water conservation in increasingly picking up steam. This development, when coupled with the integration of newly introduced technologies such as WaterSense inside spray sprinklers, are likely to foster product adoption further.



Today, major industry players are increasingly turning to new growth strategies including acquisitions, investments, collaborations, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge over others in the market. Citing an instance, in October 2019, Honda unveiled its new series of cordless gardening products, which included a small robotic mower as well as a cordless lawn mower.



The competitive landscape of the global lawn and garden equipment market is inclusive of players such as Kubota, Robert Bosch, Stilh, Husqvarna Group, Deer & Company, TTI, and MTD Holdings among others.



