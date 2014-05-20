Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- The professionals at Total Lawn Care offer a wide variety of services for lawn care Albany residents can take easily take advantage. The TLC Lawn Care Program includes guidelines for mowing and watering that can help with weed control Rice and help to keep customers’ lawns gorgeous and healthy all spring and summer long.



Total Lawn Care’s homeowners’ guide to mowing and watering includes tips specifically designed for the area. Mowing tips include the proper height to mow, at approximately 2 1/2 to 3 inches. The professionals at Total Lawn Care suggest that height because cutting grass too low can cause the grass to dry out and brown; crabgrass and weeds may also germinate in low-cut grass. For optimum lawn care Richmond, the professionals suggest sharpening mower blades at least once a month, because dull blades tear the grass. They also suggest mowing frequently, not cutting more than 1/3 of the grass at a time. To avoid situations that might kill the lawn, the professionals at TLC suggest watering a dry lawn, then waiting for it to recover. “Tall and green is better than short and brown,” say company representatives.



When it comes to watering, grass needs differ with the weather. Total lawn care cold spring professionals suggest adding an inch of moisture during cool weather periods and two inches per week in hot weather. For lawns that dry in a day or two, daily watering is advisable, but not to the point of saturation.



According to Total Lawn Care Kingston professionals, homeowners should decrease the amount of water they use if they water frequently – watering is best before late evening. If grass is wet when night falls, it stays wet and fungal diseases can grow.



At TLC, the professionals are trained to handle the most complex issues. They note that most lawns are composed of several different grasses and the soil requires phosphorous free fertilizers. These personnel can tell homeowners whether the lawn is dense enough to discourage weeds; they can also offer suggestions on the best way to remove thatch and how frequently to do so. They can also provide core aeration and insect control if needed.



Professionals at Total Lawn Care also note that an optimum lawn control plan includes application of nitrogen to nourish the grass. Nitrogen gives the turf that healthy green color and can help grass remain healthy to discourage weeds.



About Total Lawn Care

Total Lawn Care has offered lawn care and weed controls services to the residents of Central Minnesota for more than 20 years. The company serves 79 communities in the region. For more information on their homeowner’s guide or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.totallawncare.us/