Valuable Tips for a Lush Healthy Lawn

The lawn care experts at Power Equipment Warehouse share six valuable recommendations to ensure a healthy, green lawn.



Stay Sharp

In both the long and short term, the sharpness of mower’s blade can affect the overall health and appearance of a lawn. Ragged ends caused by a dull blade can promote disease and potentially lead to patchy, thin or dying grass. A sharp blade will cut grass blades cleanly, reducing the chance for disease while creating a neat, finished look. Keep an eye out for signs of a dull blade and sharpen or replace regularly.



Dethatch

Like humans, grass needs air and water to live. Weeks and weeks of continued accumulation of grass clippings turn into “thatch” and eventually act as a barrier between the supporting soil and your grass, cutting offwater, air and vital nutrients. Removing this layer of matted debris once every few years can mean the difference between a lawn that simply survives and one that thrives. Use a sturdy lawn rake to loosen and gather the dead clippings or rent a power rake.



Hydrate

A lawn only needs 1-1.5 inches of water a week, but watering during the wrong hours can lose much of that supply to evaporation. Watering in the evening or early morning will allow enough time for the grass to soak up the moisture before the hot midday sun steals it away.



If the grass is limp and doesn’t spring back when stepped on, it may indicate the lawn needs some hydration. On the flip side, an overwatered lawn might not develop a deep, strong root system.



Overseed

When winter weather is brutal, it can leave unsightly dead areas that need replanted. Instead of reseeding an entire lawn time, money and effort can be saved by selectively overseeding, here is how;



“To overseed, trim the surrounding grass a little lower than usual—about 1.5 to 2 inches—and then spread a thin layer of topsoil on the brown, dead patches. Sprinkle the seed evenly over the new soil by hand or with a handheld seed spreader. If you have large areas that need overseeding, you might want to use a broadcast spreader to ensure that you spread the seed evenly. Water the newly-seeded area, though be careful not to wash the seed away by unleashing a flood upon it. Once the grass has sprouted, give it a light daily watering for the first few weeks.” –ADAM VERWYMEREN, Fox News



Stop Weeds Before they Start

Take an offensive approach to keeping weeds away by dealing with them before they have a chance to take hold and take over. Once the weather has warmed up, it’s probably too late. Early application of pre-emergent weed preventative will actually stop weeds from germinating before the growing season begins. Avoid an uphill battle by taking caring of weeds before temperatures reach the 57-64F range.



Soil pH

One often overlooked aspect of lawn care is soil acidity, which over time, can fall out of balance unnoticed. Purchasing an over-the-counter test kit at a local lawn and garden or hardware store could be an easy way to rule out or diagnose a pH balance problem. If the test reveals acidity that is too high, applying a layer of lime might be an easy remedy. A professional can provide a more comprehensive test as to whether or not a lawn is getting the proper nutrients.



About Power Equipment Warehouse

Power Equipment Warehouse and its affiliates are family owned and operated since 1947. Brands of power equipment supplies sold include: Toro, Husqvarna, Honda, Little Wonder, Mantis, MTD, JRCO, Ryan, Brown, Bluebird, Permagreen, Trac-Vac, Trimmertrap, Jungle Jims, Velke and many, many more. Power Equipment Warehouse is the trusted name in the outdoor power equipment industry.