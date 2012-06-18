Lawn Mower Maintenance Helps Owners Avoid Costly Repair Fees, More

Vergennes, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- With the first day of summer quickly approaching, people throughout the U.S. are already spending more and more time outdoors enjoying the warmer temperatures and tending to their gardens and lawns.



From hedge trimmers to rakes, homeowners require a large number of gardening tools. However, a lawn mower is by far one of the most expensive pieces of necessary outdoor equipment, so keeping it in good working order is imperative.



To help teach owners the best ways to take care of their lawn mowers, Power Equipment Plus recently released a lawn mower maintenance guide. Developed by PE Plus™ Sales Manager Tom Parent, the guide offers a wide range of insightful tips and tricks for keeping a lawnmower in great shape for years.



According to Parent, “To get the best performance out of your lawn mower this season and for many seasons to come, you should give it regular maintenance and cleaning. Frequent maintenance not only keeps your lawn mower running strong, it keeps your lawn looking its best and saves you money on fuel costs.”



Parent adds that by giving lawnmowers a little TLC, it lets owners avoid pricey visits to the repair shop.



The new lawn mower maintenance guide from PE Plus provides a host of recommendations that are both easy to understand and easy to employ. The guide suggests owners should empty their mower’s fuel tank after each use, change their mower’s engine’s oil frequently, clean the underside of their mower for improved airflow, sharpen their mower’s blades to maintain healthy grass, replace their mower’s engine’s air filter, replace spark plugs for improved fuel economy, and consider adding an hour meter. The guide explains each of these points in detail.



PE Plus is known for their wide selection of lawn mowers and power equipment at factory-direct prices. The company also features the best brands in the industry, including Toro, Snapper, Ariens, Poulan, Simplicity, Husqvarna, DR Power Equipment, Earthquake, Greenworks, Worx and many more.



As an added benefit, PE Plus offers free shipping and tax-free shopping to online customers outside of Vermont.



For more information or to request a free copy of the new lawn maintenance guide, visit http://www.powerequipmentplus.com/Content.aspx/Lawnmowers/_/N-se



About Power Equipment Plus

Power Equipment Plus offers a wide range of the best brands of power equipment, all at factory-direct prices. PE Plus is a division of Country Home Products, Inc., the premier developer and marketer of professional-grade outdoor equipment. Founded in 1985 in Charlotte, Vermont, Country Home Products continues to impress customers with their superior customer services and large selection of power equipment and property care supplies.