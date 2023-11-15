Lawn Mower Market Size Worth USD 33.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- The lawn mower market, by value, is projected to grow to USD 33.6 billion by 2027 from USD 23.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2027. Increasing demand for lawn mowers in residential and commercial purposes accompanied with the popularity of robotic lawn mowers have contributed to the growth in demand for lawn mowers across the globe.



Robotic Lawn Mowers to be the fastest segment, by type



The increase is construction of new residential properties will increase demand for landscaping services, which will increase the replacement of outdated lawn mowers, resulting in increased demand for robotic lawn mowers, which are among the most recent market trends. The robotic lawn mower market is expected to grow in popularity over the projected period because they are environmentally friendly and require little human intervention. One of the major factors driving demand for robotic lawn mowers across the area, notably in Europe, is the growing convergence of automation and development of IoT, accompanied by avoiding the safety issues connected with traditional lawn mowers. Husqvarna is one of the largest players in the robotic lawn mower segment. Honda (Japan) launched its robotic model, Miimo lawn mower. Robomow (Netherlands) and iRobot Corporation (US) are investing heavily in the R&D of automated solutions for mowing operations. In June 2021, Scythe Robotics (US) introduced a fully autonomous, all-electric commercial mower.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52805135



Electric lawn mowers is the fastest-growing segment, by Propulsion Type



Battery-powered/Electric lawn mowers are efficient as they have the advantage of lower installation and operational costs than conventional internal-combustion engine (ICE) lawn mowers. Electric mowers, including robotic ones, have a low operational noise compared to other available ICE engine options. These mowers do not burn gas, and no harmful emissions are released. Newer versions of electric mowers, such as the CEORA by Husqvarna & Miimo by Honda, have powerful batteries that cater to various lawn sizes with automation features. Thus, the electric lawn mower market is expected to grow with increasing environmental concerns coupled with stringent government regulations, developments in battery driving ranges, and launches of various electric mower models. For instance, in December 2021, California regulators voted to ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers starting in 2024.



Americas to be the largest market for Lawn mowers



The lawn mower industry in the Americas is one of the most advanced and product development-driven industries globally. It houses major OEMs such as John Deere (US), MTD Products Inc (US) (with major sub-brands like Cub Cadets, Troy-Bilt, Rover, Robomow, etc.), The Toro Company (US) along with several multinationals like Honda Motors Co. Ltd., (Japan) and Husqvarna (Sweden). The US, traditionally one of the global technological leaders, is the largest American lawn mower market. The large customer base and high disposable income levels fuel the demand for lawn mowers resulting in increased manufacturing activities. The growth of the lawn care industry and a higher annual cost of landscaping services are the major factors for the growth in this region. The Canadian lawn care industry is huge because almost 75% of the residents in the country have a lawn, which subsequently needs a lawn mower for its maintenance, leading to growth in the demand for advanced models. Currently, the Mexican lawn care industry is at a nascent stage because of the comparatively lower family disposable income, but the walk-behind holds the largest share. The condition of the Brazilian lawn mower market is similar, where walk-behind lawn mowers are largely preferred because of less price than riding and robotic mowers. Overall, it has been estimated that the demand for robotic lawn mowers would register the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Key Market Players



The lawn mower market is primarily dominated by globally established players John Deere (US), Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), The Toro Company (US), Husqvarna (Sweden), MTD Products Inc (US), and Kubota (Japan). These companies are consistently developing new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertook collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in this high-growth lawn mower market across different regions.



Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52805135