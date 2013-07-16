Lawrence Dry Cleaners Featured on Celebrity Apprentice Australia

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Lawrence Dry Cleaners, Australia’s premier resource for commercial laundry services, was featured on an episode of the hit television show, Celebrity Apprentice Australia. They were featured in the televised reality show challenge titled, “Dirty Laundry Challenge.”



The episode, airing on 4 June, 2013, featured the competitors having some good, clean, fun, while getting down and dirty with some filthy laundry, all while learning what it was like to work in a Laundromat. Each team was challenged to run a six-hour laundry and dry cleaning business, with all proceeds going to charity. No item of clothing was too dirty for these contestants, especially because they were doing it for a good cause. Lawrence Dry Cleaners was proud to provide the location for this challenge, where contestants were responsible for providing dry cleaning and curtain cleaning services, as well as bringing in clientele.



The challenge, held in the Lawrence Dry Cleaners Head Office, raised over $300,000 in donations for different charities, with the largest single donation being $100,000. Lawrence Dry Cleaners was extremely proud to be part of such a beneficial and exciting event, especially because these were both monumental records for fundraising on Celebrity Apprentice.



“We are excited to be part of such a charitable and fun event,” said the CEO of Lawrence Dry Cleaners. “I am a huge fan of Australia’s Celebrity Apprentice, and being featured on the show was a huge opportunity for our company.”



Lawrence Dry Cleaners was featured in the sixth episode of Season 3 of Celebrity Apprentice Australia. This episode can viewed online through the ninemsn website. Anyone who missed the episode can re-watch the antics and challenges that each team faced while being contestants in the “Dirty Laundry Challenge.”



Established in 1939, Lawrence Dry Cleaners is one of the most established and trusted dry cleaning and commercial laundry companies in Australia. With over 30 licensed stores and various locations in the Sydney area, they provide the most extensive laundry services currently available in Australia. They provide services such as dry cleaning, curtain cleaning, commercial laundry, repairs and alterations, test samples for designers, bridal and wedding laundry services, and much more. Lawrence Dry Cleaners focuses on green sustainable energy, and work hard to ensure that their dry cleaning services are environmentally friendly.



To view the episode of Celebrity Apprentice that features Lawrence Dry Cleaners, please visit: http://catchup.ninemsn.com.au/thecelebrityapprentice/3/8669975/dirty-laundry-challenge