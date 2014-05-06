Lawrence Hearing Aid Center of San Diego Showcases Its Brand New High Tech Hearing Aid Office and Digital Marketing Campaign

Carlsbad, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- San Diego Hearing expert Chris Lawrence at, Lawrence Hearing Aid Center, is excited to showcase its brand new and improved website and interactive digital marketing campaign. This up and coming way of marketing is designed to enhance the way Lawrence Hearing Aid Center connects with, markets to and serves its clientele.



At Lawrence Hearing Aid Center, it is a priority to match clients with the most comprehensive and affordable hearing aid solutions. Serving the city for over 24 years, Chris Lawrence is ready to offer products and services in a new light. The main purpose of Lawrence Hearing Aid Center's new website, http://www.lawrencehearingaidcenter.net/, is to make the online decision making experience both simple and educational for prospective and current clients.



The website is divided into separate categories, making it much easier for hearing aid clients to find exactly what they need. Lawrence Hearing Aid Center offers professional hearing aid products/services, such as the latest “APPLE Compatible hearing aids and remotes" and many more exciting new technologies. It also specializes in all makes and models of hearing systems.



Lawrence Hearing Aid Center is dedicated to providing its clients with the most affordable and comprehensive solutions possible. To learn more about Lawrence Hearing Aid Center and its services, fill out their easy to use online contact form or get social with them on various social media sites. Those interested can also give Lawrence Hearing Aid Center a call by dialing (760) 712-3845. Lawrence Hearing Aid Center is pleased to move forward with this initiative and cannot wait to share the excitement and experience with the rest of its clientele and prospective clients.



About Lawrence Hearing Aid Center

Lawrence Hearing Aid Center in Carlsbad California offers the latest in technology at a value savvy shoppers have come to expect. At Lawrence Hearing Aid Center our friendly knowledgeable staff will work with you to find the most appropriate solution for your hearing needs and lifestyle.



Our Goal at Lawrence Hearing Aid Center is to offer those who have a hearing loss professional, courteous and helpful service. Chris Lawrence and his staff have been a leading provider of affordable, quality hearing systems, and hearing aid repairs in the Southern California region since 1990, "we understand local needs". We carry the most advanced, comfortable, and virtually invisible digital technology available on the market today. Visit us online: http://www.lawrencehearingaidcenter.net/



Media Contact:

Lawrence Hearing Aid Center

Contact Person: Chris Lawrence

Phone: (760) 712-3845

Web: http://www.lawrencehearingaidcenter.net/

Email: info@lawrencehearingaidcenter.net/

Address: 2777 Jefferson Street, suite 101 Carlsbad, CA 92008

Twitter:https://twitter.com/LawrenceHear

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008282890629#