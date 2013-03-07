Lawrence Tam Is Offering People the Chance to Work with Him and Learn How to Become an Entrepreneur

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Lawrence Tam, an online marketing coach and network marketing business expert, recently announced that he is actively looking for 17 people with whom he can work and teach about ways to earn money online. In addition, Lawrence is launching his new and informative blog.



Lawrence, who is well-versed in affiliate blog marketing, will provide the group with high-value and useful information that can help them succeed at business. This includes list building secrets, tips and strategies; regular podcasts for subscribers, training videos, and advice as to what is currently working well. In order to keep his trainees up-to-date with the most current information, Lawrence will also add additional content to his blog on a weekly basis.



The timing for Lawrence’s announcement is perfect. As the economy continues to recover from the recent recession, millions of people are still out of work, or are stuck in jobs that they do not enjoy and do not pay well. As a result, many are looking for new business opportunities and a change in their career. By following Lawrence’s new blog, people across the country can be empowered to be successful in a new business.



Lawrence said he is looking forward to working with a new group of motivated people, and sharing his internet marketing strategies and other tips for success. Since he started his career in this line of work, he has been incredibly successful; for example, in over 14 months, one of his Empower Network businesses generated over $624,000. Rather than rest on his laurels, Lawrence now wants to share his knowledge with others.



“My name is Lawrence Tam and I actually made more than $30,000 in a single week online part time,” he wrote in an article on his new blog, adding that he was able to accomplish this by learning online marketing that focused on SEO and blogging.



“It was a journey of 2.5 plus years of growth to get to this point but the one factor is never thinking it’s a lottery game but a true business model.”



Anybody who is interested in learning more about Lawrence Tam and getting access to a free network marketing training video is welcome to visit his blog at anytime; there, they can enter in their email address to get instant access to the helpful information.



About Lawrence Tam

Lawrence Tam is an online marketing coach who has recently made it to headlines as the “Top 100 Earners Hall Of Fame January 2013,” leveraging off Affiliate Marketing Program Empower Network. Lawrence is now looking for 17 serious entrepreneurs to teach them fast ways to make money online. For more information, please visit http://www.lawrencetam.net/special-press-release